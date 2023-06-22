Tom Brady is clearly enjoying his retirement. The 45-year-old former NFL star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some fun moments on the lake with his three kids -- 15-year-old son Jack Brady, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, and 13-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 10-year-old daughter Vivian Brady, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

In the clips, Tom's kids and some friends jump off the deck of a three-story yacht and into the lake.

"Def def good parenting," Tom jokingly captioned one clip of all three of his kids leaping into the lake.

In the next video, Jack and a friend jump off the third story deck, and Tom wrote, "And Def Def BAD PARENTING," with a series of laughing/crying emojis.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also shared a pic of himself showing off his washboard abs in board shorts while standing on the deck of the yacht with his kids and their friends.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner, who is also known for his time as a quarterback for the New England Patriots, previously opened up to ET about the importance of being a dad and co-parenting with Bündchen.

"I think for me, when you decide to have children, that's a big undertaking, and I don't think you take it lightly. And I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation," Brady said. "And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we're just gonna keep doing it."

