Tom Brady Shows His 15-Year-Old Son Jack Is Almost as Tall as Him in Cute Pic

By Rachel McRady
Tom Brady better watch his back! The 45-year-old former NFL star shared a pic showing that his 15-year-old son, Jack, is almost as tall as he is.

Posting a cute back-to-back shot with Jack, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan, Brady wrote, "Not Yet Kid!!! I'm still here," with a series of laughing-crying and heart emojis.

Brady himself is 6 foot, 4 inches tall.

Jack and Tom Brady
Tom Brady/Instagram

In addition to Jack, Brady is also dad to son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Brady recently opened up to ET about his co-parenting relationship with the 42-year-old supermodel.

"I think for me, when you decide to have children, that's a big undertaking, and I don't think you take it lightly. And I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation," Brady told ET. "And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we're just gonna keep doing it."

Jack isn't just catching up to his dad in height. The teen is also playing football. In November, Brady posted a pic of Jack on the field about to throw a football, calling his son, "My Inspiration."

