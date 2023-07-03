Tom Brady's Son Jack Prefers 'Basketball and Lacrosse' Over Football, Says Mom Bridget Moynahan
Tom Brady's son, Jack is forging his own path. In an interview on Live With Kelly and Mark, Bridget Moynahan opened up about the son she shares with the NFL legend.
Asked whether the 15-year-old might want to follow in his actress mother's footsteps, the Blue Bloods star said that he's not exactly gravitating toward a career like either of his famous parents.
"He's kinda like that normal kid who doesn't really know what he wants to do yet," she said. "And I think that's OK, and I certainly don't want to put any pressure on him to do what I do or what his father does."
Ripa followed up by asking whether Jack plays football, casually or otherwise.
"He's more of a basketball player," Moynahan revealed, noting that he "loves" the sport.
"Yeah, basketball and lacrosse right now," she concluded.
Brady and his eldest son appear to have no trouble bonding over sports. Back in August, the former football star shared an image of Jack on the golf course in honor of his 15th birthday. Then, in November, he called Jack "My Inspiration" as he shared a pic of the teen playing football.
Last month, Brady shared a cute back-to-back photo with Jack, showing that they are nearly the same height.
"Not Yet Kid!!! I'm still here," the 45-year-old NFL alum wrote, along with a series of laughing-crying and heart emojis.
Brady himself is 6'4" tall, and recently retired "for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL.
In addition to Jack, Brady is also dad to son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.
"I always love my time with my kids, and my family is my number one priority," Brady told ET in an interview last week. "So, I think, for all of us, showing them different experiences and going on trips and vacations and family stuff is great, and then seeing them in school and achieve and overcome obstacles is really fun too. We've all got these amazing journeys and we're going to make the best of them."
And just last month, Brady opened up to ET about his co-parenting relationship with the 42-year-old supermodel. The former couple announced their divorce in October.
"I think for me, when you decide to have children, that's a big undertaking, and I don't think you take it lightly. And I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation," Brady said. "And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we're just gonna keep doing it."
He continued, "We're never a finished product. The kids aren't finished products. At the end of the day, we're learning along with them. And all you can do is the best you can do with the opportunities that you have, and the challenges you have, and we all have unique challenges to our life that we deal with."
