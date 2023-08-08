Francia Raisa Shares She Has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: 'Still Learning How to Live With It'
Francia Raisa is making a revelation about her health. The 35-year-old actress shared that she has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome in a new social media post.
Raisa dropped the news on her Instagram Story on Monday while praising the book Living With PCOS: Road to Reversal by Candice Craig.
"My friend wrote a book about PCOS," she shared, posting a video of the pals posing together for photos from a book launch celebration.
In a second post, she added, "I also have PCOS and still learning how to live with it."
While the How I Met Your Father star did not share specific details about her condition, Johns Hopkins Medicine calls PCOS a "common hormone problem for women of childbearing age" that can cause "missed or irregular menstrual periods, excess hair growth, acne, infertility and weight gain."
Raisa is sharing her diagnosis just a few weeks after celebrating her 35th birthday. Also on her Instagram Story, she happily posted a fun pic posing with a paper birthday cake on her head as her festivities continued.
"Had a delicious dinner to celebrate the day I was born," she wrote. "Yes my birthday was almost two weeks ago but if people want to celebrate me I'm not going to argue."
Selena Gomez was among those who recently offered up loving tributes to Raisa on her birthday. Raisa and Gomez have been friends for nearly 15 years, and Raisa donated her kidney to Gomez -- who needed a transplant due to her battle with lupus -- in September 2017.
Gomez took to Instagram in July to share a trio of fun, including friendly snapshots featuring herself and Raisa being total besties.
"Happiest of birthdays to this special human being," Gomez wrote in the caption to the post -- which included a photo of the pals riding in the back of a convertible and drinking champagne. Two other posts showed the pair hugging at different gala events.
"No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️" Gomez added.
ET spoke with Raisa in October 2019, and she detailed her decision to donate her organ to a friend in need.
"It was a decision that was very faith-based and... she and I have talked about before," Raisa explained. "It just kinda happened coincidentally, but I don't believe in coincidences. I believe that that's God's way of remaining anonymous."
"I'm very grateful for the opportunity," she added of the surgery.
