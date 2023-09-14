Frasier has re-entered the building! On Tuesday, Paramount+ shared the first trailer for the upcoming series, which features Kelsey Grammer reprising his Emmy-winning role as therapist Frasier Crane.

The new series, picking up almost 20 years after the Emmy-winning original, finds Frasier returning to his old Cheers stomping ground in Boston to reconnect with his estranged adult son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott.)

"He's got a girlfriend I've never even heard of, and when I told him I wanted to spend more time with him, he said no!" Frasier laments in the trailer.

"Have you considered that he hates you?" posits his friend and fellow professor, Alan (Nicholas Lyndhurst).

Watch the trailer below:

The 10-episode season will premiere in the U.S and Canada on Thursday, Oct. 12 with two episodes, and internationally on Friday, Oct. 13. New episodes will then drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on Fridays internationally.

The first two episodes will also broadcast on CBS on Tuesday, Oct. 17 starting at 9:15 p.m. PT/ET, following a super-sized new episode of Big Brother.

Ahead of the series premiere, Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Frasier, featuring interviews with the cast and series’ creatives. Frasier: Inside the Series will premiere Friday, Oct. 6, on Paramount+, the service’s official YouTube and Facebook pages, Pluto TV and Mixible, before airing on select CBS stations on Saturday, Oct. 7. (Interviews for the special were conducted prior to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.)

Watch the Frasier reboot teaser below, which also features a brand-new version of the show's iconic theme song, "Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs," performer by Grammer.

In addition to Grammer, the new series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy.

Paramount+

Anders Keith plays Frasier’s nephew, David, the son of Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and Daphne (Jane Leeves).

Paramount+

Jess Salgueiro stars as Freddy’s roommate, Eve.

Paramount+

Nicholas Lyndhurst appears as Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor, and Toks Olagundoye stars as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department.

Paramount+

Sept. 16 marks 30 years since the original Frasier first premiered on NBC, following Grammer's eight-season run as the character on Cheers. The original series still holds the record for most Emmy wins by a comedy series, with 37 wins and 107 nominations.

The original Frasier series is currently streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

