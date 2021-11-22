Congratulations are in order for Freida Pinto! The 37-year-old actress announced her son's birth in a low-key way on Sunday, posting a birthday tribute to her husband, Cory Tran, with photos with their newborn son.

"Happy Birthday Dada Cory!" Pinto captioned the pics of herself and Tran separately resting with their baby boy. "I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly."

The Slumdog Millionaire star also shared her son's name, adding at the end of the post, "Rumi-Ray, you are one lucky boy!"

Pinto announced her pregnancy in a series of Instagram photos on June 28. "Baby Tran, coming this Fall!" she captioned the pics.

The post garnered a ton of support from Pinto's famous friends. "Congrats lady!!!" Mandy Moore commented, adding five red heart emojis.

"Yessssss," Julianne Hough wrote, while Hannah Simone added: "Oh my goooodness!!!!"

Pinto and Tran got engaged in November 2019 after dating for two years. The pair shared their exciting news on Instagram, with Pinto writing: "It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense."

"You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life," she continued. "And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart♥️"

Pinto shared last month that she and Tran had eloped during quarantine.

"I wasn't planning a big, fat Indian wedding," she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "It was just going to be something pretty and simple, probably in Big Sur. All nature centric, but then COVID happened. And it's still happening, and we just realized, we were gonna be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it."

Instead, the couple exchanged vows at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Pinto shared, "So we decided, one day, to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim and just get married."

Congrats to the new parents!

Sadie Robertson Gives Birth to Baby Girl!



