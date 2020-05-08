Good news: Fashion brand French Connection is having a sale just in time for Mother's Day. That means you have the green light to buy something for her and something for you.

Take 20% off new arrivals from the clothing retailer and an extra 40% off sale items when you use coupon code FORMOM25 at checkout.

The company is known for stylish clothing including dresses, casual wear and office-friendly attire as well as shoes and accessories.

Below, shop our favorite picks from the French Connection sale.

Whisper Tapered Jumpsuit French Connection French Connection Whisper Tapered Jumpsuit French Connection A classic jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline and tapered leg. Dress it up with strappy heels or down with flat sandals. REGULARLY $198 $83.99 at French Connection

Ezmay Drape Midi Skirt French Connection French Connection Ezmay Drape Midi Skirt French Connection Pair this on-trend draped midi skirt with your favorite graphic tee -- just change up your shoes and it's a foolproof year-round outfit. REGULARLY $98 $41.99 at French Connection

Crepe Light Crossover Top French Connection French Connection Crepe Light Crossover Top French Connection This versatile French Connection piece will complement jeans, pencil skirts and mid-length shorts alike. REGULARLY $58 $44.99 at French Connection

Talin Half Moon Recycled Leather Crossbody Bag French Connection French Connection Talin Half Moon Recycled Leather Crossbody Bag French Connection Between the 100% recycled leather, adjustable strap, double zipper closure and sale price, there's lots to love about this crossbody bag. REGULARLY $118 $53.99 at French Connection

Remi Leather Espadrille Sneakers French Connection French Connection Remi Leather Espadrille Sneakers French Connection Brand-new white leather espadrilles are the summer staple you didn't know you needed. REGULARLY $138 $77.99 at French Connection

Sisay Chambray Ruffle Midi Dress French Connection French Connection Sisay Chambray Ruffle Midi Dress French Connection With a flattering neckline and soft, lightweight fabric, you'll want to live in this ruffled dress. REGULARLY $118 $53.99 at French Connection

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Spanx Sale: Up to 50% Off Select Styles -- Bras, Leggings and More

Adidas Sale: Purchase Select Footwear for Just $29.99 and Save 30% on Accessories

Revolve Sale: Take Up to 20% Off Select Styles with Mystery Brand Sale

Intermix Sale: Up to 40% Off Hundreds of New Styles