French Connection Sale: Take 20% Off New Arrivals and 40% Off Sale Items
Good news: Fashion brand French Connection is having a sale just in time for Mother's Day. That means you have the green light to buy something for her and something for you.
Take 20% off new arrivals from the clothing retailer and an extra 40% off sale items when you use coupon code FORMOM25 at checkout.
The company is known for stylish clothing including dresses, casual wear and office-friendly attire as well as shoes and accessories.
Below, shop our favorite picks from the French Connection sale.
A classic jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline and tapered leg. Dress it up with strappy heels or down with flat sandals.
Pair this on-trend draped midi skirt with your favorite graphic tee -- just change up your shoes and it's a foolproof year-round outfit.
This versatile French Connection piece will complement jeans, pencil skirts and mid-length shorts alike.
Brand-new white leather espadrilles are the summer staple you didn't know you needed.
With a flattering neckline and soft, lightweight fabric, you'll want to live in this ruffled dress.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
