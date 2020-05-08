Shopping

French Connection Sale: Take 20% Off New Arrivals and 40% Off Sale Items

Good news: Fashion brand French Connection is having a sale just in time for Mother's Day. That means you have the green light to buy something for her and something for you.

Take 20% off new arrivals from the clothing retailer and an extra 40% off sale items when you use coupon code FORMOM25 at checkout.

The company is known for stylish clothing including dresses, casual wear and office-friendly attire as well as shoes and accessories.

Below, shop our favorite picks from the French Connection sale.

Whisper Tapered Jumpsuit
French Connection

A classic jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline and tapered leg. Dress it up with strappy heels or down with flat sandals.

REGULARLY $198

Ezmay Drape Midi Skirt
French Connection

Pair this on-trend draped midi skirt with your favorite graphic tee -- just change up your shoes and it's a foolproof year-round outfit.

REGULARLY $98

Crepe Light Crossover Top
French Connection

This versatile French Connection piece will complement jeans, pencil skirts and mid-length shorts alike.

REGULARLY $58

Talin Half Moon Recycled Leather Crossbody Bag
French Connection
Between the 100% recycled leather, adjustable strap, double zipper closure and sale price, there's lots to love about this crossbody bag.
REGULARLY $118

Remi Leather Espadrille Sneakers
French Connection

Brand-new white leather espadrilles are the summer staple you didn't know you needed.

REGULARLY $138

Sisay Chambray Ruffle Midi Dress
French Connection

With a flattering neckline and soft, lightweight fabric, you'll want to live in this ruffled dress.

REGULARLY $118

