Another fresh prince is here!

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali and her husband, Dr. Vaughn Rasberry, have welcomed their second child. The couple revealed the news to Essence, telling the magazine that Ali, who played Ashley on the hit '90s sitcom, actually gave birth on Aug. 15.

The couple named their second son Alejandro Vaughn Rasberry.

"Vaughn and I are gushing with joy over the birth of our newest family member," Ali told Essence. "Our sleepless nights are deliriously fun."

The couple is already parents to son Edward Aszard Raspberry, 3.

Ali first revealed she was expecting her second child this past April, sharing a baby bump pic on Instagram.

"I was on a work trip recently and I thought it was about time I captured my baby bump. We're so excited!" she wrote at the time.

The family also attended the Aladdin premiere together, showing off Ali's burgeoning belly as she cheered on her Fresh Prince co-star, Will Smith.

"Not sure we could have had any more fun tonight!" She wrote. "Aszi’s first movie in a theater was a total success! And Will- killing the game-as usual. #aladdin @disneyaladdin @willsmith@disneystudios @thesealis."

For more celebrity baby news, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Eva Marcille Welcomes Son Maverick With Husband Michael Sterling

Christina Anstead Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Ant Anstead

Daphne Oz Welcomes Baby No. 4

Related Gallery