The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are almost here, which means we're anticipating all of the glamorous looks we're about to see grace the red carpet on Sunday.

We know that Hollywood's A-listers dress to impress, but first, there's plenty of Oscars fashion history to relive.



Though the Academy Awards rarely features crazy fashion choices, neon and bold hues have been a major trend both on the runways and the previous awards shows this season, which means we shouldn't be surprised by bright colors at the 2020 ceremony. Luckily, there are a few stunning precedents, including Gemma Chan's voluminous Valentino Haute Couture confection from 2019, Michelle Williams' tangerine dream of a Vera Wang gown in 2006 and Renee Zellweger's sunny yellow vintage find in 2001.

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images



Red-hot looks are also the name of the Oscars game, from Charlize Theron's plunging Dior gown in 2016 and Jennifer Aniston switching things up from her usual go-to black dresses in 2013 to Jennifer Lawrence's style maven-making moment in 2011 and Nicole Kidman's bow-adorned Balenciaga halter dress in 2007.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

While we've also seen plenty of Old Hollywood-inspired numbers, like Lady Gaga's glamorous Alexander McQueen gown in 2019 and Zendaya's silky, off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress in 2015, we can't forget the ladies who've oozed sex appeal on Tinseltown's biggest night of the year -- yes, we're looking at you and that sheer, floral Elie Saab stunner from 2002, Halle Berry!

Steve Granitz/WireImage



Who else has made our Oscars best-dressed list? See our all-time favorite picks in the gallery below.

