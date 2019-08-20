Sophie Turner's latest look definitely raised some eyebrows.

Over the weekend, the 23-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a pic of herself with her husband, Joe Jonas, at his 30th birthday party.

The pair look stunning in the shot, with Jonas sporting a white tuxedo jacket and black pants and Turner turning heads in a black dress by Alexandre Vauthier.

Turner's dress -- which features a gold collar, plunging neckline and high slit -- was previously worn by Taylor Swift years prior at Vanity Fair's 2016 Oscars after-party. This is of note, as Swift, 29, famously dated Jonas all the way back in 2008.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Swift and Jonas' short-lived relationship recently came back into the news when Swift revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the most rebellious thing she did as a teenager was "put Joe Jonas on blast."

"That was too much, that was too much," she admitted on the show earlier this summer. "I was 18, yeah. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there."

Following that reveal, Jonas said that Swift's apology "did feel nice."

"It's something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but, at the end of the day, I've moved on. I'm sure Taylor's moved on," he said on ITV's Lorraine. "It feels nice. We're all friends. It's all good. We were so young."

Watch the video below for more on Jonas' birthday celebrations.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Celebrate His 30th Birthday With Elegant James Bond-Themed Party

Sophie Turner Posts Sweet Message to Husband Joe Jonas on His 30th Birthday

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Matching Tattoos in Honor of Late Dog Waldo: 'R.I.P. Angel'

Related Gallery