Frontgate Is Having a Massive Spring Sale: Save 25% on Patio Furniture and Backyard Essentials

By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:20 AM PDT, March 19, 2024

Save 25% on Frontgate furniture until March 20 to refresh your outdoor space for the warmer months ahead.

Spring is finally here, and that means outdoor entertaining season has officially begun. To help you outfit your own outdoor spaces, Frontgate is hosting a massive sitewide sale on patio furniture, pool floats, decor, fire pits, umbrellas and so much more. Sunny days and warm weather call for an outdoor oasis of your own right at home.

For two days only, Frontgate is offering 25% off everything, including items already on sale for even bigger savings. Whether you want a comfortable chaise or two to place by the pool or a teak bar cart for hosting backyard parties, the Frontgate spring sale has you covered now through Wednesday, March 20. 

Outdoor dining, lounging, and everything in between easily comes together when you have the right furniture and accessories. But what's even better than finding the missing piece to your dream backyard is when you find it on sale. Frontgate has a huge selection of outdoor living essentials to get high-quality patio furniture and decor for less. 

Below, celebrate spring and shop our favorite outdoor furniture deals from Frontgate before the 48-hour sale ends.

Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set

Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set

With a breathable open weave, this set is the perfect fit for arid and coastal climates alike. Curved and rounded seats and backs comfortably cradle you and each of your guests.

$2,897 $2,297

Cafe Curved Back Stacking Chairs, Set of Four

Cafe Curved Back Stacking Chairs, Set of Four

Create an elegant outdoor setting at a moment's notice with these chairs that also stack for space-saving storage. 

$599 $389

Balencia Bronze Chaise Lounges, Set of Two

Balencia Bronze Chaise Lounges, Set of Two

Sublimely contoured to support the body, the unfussy, European-inspired design of these chaises is a reminder that the true mark of quality is simplicity.

$1,399 $979

Seton 3-pc. Modular Set

Seton 3-pc. Modular Set

Save $1,100 on this exceptionally comfortable modular outdoor set that includes one left-facing loveseat, one right-facing loveseat, and one corner chair.

$6,097 $4,997

Teak Bar Cart with Beverage Tub

Teak Bar Cart with Beverage Tub

This teak cart is the ultimate outdoor beverage center. Beautifully crafted of high-quality teak, its top panels slide open to reveal a high-quality stainless steel beverage tub and companion ice bucket.

$2,699 $2,024

Cafe 5-pc. Curved Back Chairs and Table Set

Cafe 5-pc. Curved Back Chairs and Table Set

Featuring full-scale comfort you can fold, stack, and store, the Cafe Table and Chairs set up instantly for guests. The set includes four curved back chairs and a 41" round folding table.

$1,298 $998

Linwood Lift Desk

Linwood Lift Desk

$1,899 $1,499

Dolcetto Round Expandable Dining Table

Dolcetto Round Expandable Dining Table

$3,699 $2,924

Regency 4-Drawer Bow Front Chest

Regency 4-Drawer Bow Front Chest

$2,799 $2,379

Brando Bar Cabinet

Brando Bar Cabinet

$2,499 $2,099

