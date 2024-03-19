Spring is finally here, and that means outdoor entertaining season has officially begun. To help you outfit your own outdoor spaces, Frontgate is hosting a massive sitewide sale on patio furniture, pool floats, decor, fire pits, umbrellas and so much more. Sunny days and warm weather call for an outdoor oasis of your own right at home.

For two days only, Frontgate is offering 25% off everything, including items already on sale for even bigger savings. Whether you want a comfortable chaise or two to place by the pool or a teak bar cart for hosting backyard parties, the Frontgate spring sale has you covered now through Wednesday, March 20.

Shop the Frontgate Sale

Outdoor dining, lounging, and everything in between easily comes together when you have the right furniture and accessories. But what's even better than finding the missing piece to your dream backyard is when you find it on sale. Frontgate has a huge selection of outdoor living essentials to get high-quality patio furniture and decor for less.

Below, celebrate spring and shop our favorite outdoor furniture deals from Frontgate before the 48-hour sale ends.

Best Frontgate Outdoor Furniture Deals

Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set Frontgate Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set With a breathable open weave, this set is the perfect fit for arid and coastal climates alike. Curved and rounded seats and backs comfortably cradle you and each of your guests. $2,897 $2,297 Shop Now

More Frontgate Furniture Deals

