Memorial Day weekend is finally here and it feels like Black Friday for patio furniture deals. Sunny days and warm weather call for an outdoor oasis of your own right at home. With outdoor entertaining season about to be in full swing, Frontgate has joined the party with a massive Memorial Day sale on outdoor furniture, patio umbrellas, pool floats and home decor.

Now through Wednesday, May 29, the Frontgate Memorial Day sale is offering up to 75% off sitewide. You can also get an extra 20% off clearance items for even bigger savings. Whether you want a comfortable chaise or two to place by the pool or a teak bar cart for hosting backyard parties, Frontgate's outdoor patio furniture deals have you covered.

Shop the Frontgate Sale

Outdoor dining, lounging, and everything in between easily comes together when you have the right furniture and accessories. But what's even better than finding the missing piece to your dream backyard is when you find it on sale. Frontgate has a huge selection of outdoor living essentials to get high-quality patio furniture and decor for the lowest prices this year.

Below, get ready for summer and shop our favorite outdoor furniture deals from the Frontgate Memorial Day sale.

Best Frontgate Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals

Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set Frontgate Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set With a breathable open weave, this set is the perfect fit for arid and coastal climates alike. Curved and rounded seats and backs comfortably cradle you and each of your guests. $2,897 $1,697 Shop Now

