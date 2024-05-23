Shop
Frontgate's Memorial Day Sale Is Packed with Patio Furniture and Decor for Up to 75% Off

Frontgate Memorial Day Sale
Frontgate
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 5:38 PM PDT, May 23, 2024

Save up to 75% on Frontgate's best patio furniture to refresh your outdoor space for summer.

Memorial Day weekend is finally here and it feels like Black Friday for patio furniture deals. Sunny days and warm weather call for an outdoor oasis of your own right at home. With outdoor entertaining season about to be in full swing, Frontgate has joined the party with a massive Memorial Day sale on outdoor furniture, patio umbrellas, pool floats and home decor. 

Now through Wednesday, May 29, the Frontgate Memorial Day sale is offering up to 75% off sitewide. You can also get an extra 20% off clearance items for even bigger savings. Whether you want a comfortable chaise or two to place by the pool or a teak bar cart for hosting backyard parties, Frontgate's outdoor patio furniture deals have you covered.

Shop the Frontgate Sale

Outdoor dining, lounging, and everything in between easily comes together when you have the right furniture and accessories. But what's even better than finding the missing piece to your dream backyard is when you find it on sale. Frontgate has a huge selection of outdoor living essentials to get high-quality patio furniture and decor for the lowest prices this year.

Below, get ready for summer and shop our favorite outdoor furniture deals from the Frontgate Memorial Day sale.

Best Frontgate Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals

Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set

Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set
Frontgate

Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set

With a breathable open weave, this set is the perfect fit for arid and coastal climates alike. Curved and rounded seats and backs comfortably cradle you and each of your guests.

$2,897 $1,697

Shop Now

Cafe Curved Back Stacking Chairs, Set of Four

Cafe Curved Back Stacking Chairs, Set of Four
Frontgate

Cafe Curved Back Stacking Chairs, Set of Four

Create an elegant outdoor setting at a moment's notice with these chairs that also stack for space-saving storage. 

$599 $449

Shop Now

Carlisle Chaise Lounge With Cushions

Carlisle Chaise Lounge With Cushions
Frontgate

Carlisle Chaise Lounge With Cushions

The large rubber-tipped wheels roll smoothly over any surface, making this chaise easy to move anywhere in your backyard.

$2,909 $2,036

Shop Now

Balencia Bronze Chaise Lounges, Set of Two

Balencia Bronze Chaise Lounges, Set of Two
Frontgate

Balencia Bronze Chaise Lounges, Set of Two

Sublimely contoured to support the body, the unfussy, European-inspired design of these chaises is a reminder that the true mark of quality is simplicity.

$1,399 $993

Shop Now

Seton 3-pc. Modular Set

Seton 3-pc. Modular Set
Frontgate

Seton 3-pc. Modular Set

Save $1,100 on this exceptionally comfortable modular outdoor set that includes one left-facing loveseat, one right-facing loveseat, and one corner chair.

$6,097 $3,365

Shop Now

Teak Bar Cart with Beverage Tub

Teak Bar Cart with Beverage Tub
Frontgate

Teak Bar Cart with Beverage Tub

This teak cart is the ultimate outdoor beverage center. Beautifully crafted of high-quality teak, its top panels slide open to reveal a high-quality stainless steel beverage tub and companion ice bucket.

$2,699 $2,024

Shop Now

Cafe 5-pc. Curved Back Chairs and Table Set

Cafe 5-pc. Curved Back Chairs and Table Set
Frontgate

Cafe 5-pc. Curved Back Chairs and Table Set

Featuring full-scale comfort you can fold, stack, and store, the Cafe Table and Chairs set up instantly for guests. The set includes four curved back chairs and a 41" round folding table.

$1,298 $848

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

