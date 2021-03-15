Shopping

Gap Take A Break Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Tops, Jeans, Loungewear and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
gap sale 1280
Gap

There's nothing like the promise of spring to get in on major deals. And right now, you can save big with Gap, which is offering up to 50% off from every category. 

The fashion brand, known for their denim and classic wardrobe staples, is offering up to 50% off jeans, tees, dresses, loungewear and more. You can save an extra 10% on items with the promo code SPRING or an extra 40% off select sale styles with the code TREAT. Gap has clothing and accessories for women, maternity, men, kids and babies. If you're looking to stock up on face masks, Gap has a great selection of different prints, colors and sizes starting at $3.

We've scoured the Gap website to find the best deals to grab as we transition into spring, which are listed below. Top picks include high-waisted jeans, long-sleeve tops for spring layering, comfy joggers and dresses to grab to refresh your closet for warmer weather.

Check out the Gap Take A Break Sale now and shop our favorites below. 

Gap Midi T-Shirt Dress
Gap Midi T-Shirt Dress
Gap
Gap Midi T-Shirt Dress
Ease into spring with this simple shirt dress. 
$25 (REGULARLY $50)
Gap Softspun Sleeveless Wrap-Front Top
Gap Softspun Sleeveless Wrap-Front Top
Gap
Gap Softspun Sleeveless Wrap-Front Top
Be prepared to go sleeveless as soon as the sun comes out in this wrap-front top. 
$23 (REGULARLY $30)
Gap High Rise Destructed Crop Ankle Flare Jeans
Gap High Rise Destructed Crop Ankle Flare Jeans
Gap
Gap High Rise Destructed Crop Ankle Flare Jeans
If you haven't given up your skinny jeans yet, this is the perfect opportunity to get a new pair of high-waisted jeans. Get an extra 40% off with the code TREAT.
$56 (REGULARLY $80)
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket
Gap
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket
Give and get good vibes in these masks. 
$3 FOR A 3-PACK (REGULARLY $18)
Gap Soft Woven Joggers
Gap Soft Woven Joggers
Gap
Gap Soft Woven Joggers
Comfy and cute are what we're going for here. Get an extra 40% off with the code TREAT.
$24 (REGULARLY $60)
Gap Modern Boatneck Striped T-Shirt
Gap Modern Boatneck Striped T-Shirt
Gap
Gap Modern Boatneck Striped T-Shirt
$12 (REGULARLY $30)
Gap Sky High Distressed Straight Leg Jeans
Gap Sky High Distressed Straight Leg Jeans
Gap
Gap Sky High Distressed Straight Leg Jeans
This straight-leg, low-stretch jean looks like a vintage pair. 
$53 AT GAP (REGULARLY $90)
GapFit Sherpa Jacket
GapFit Sherpa Jacket
Gap
GapFit Sherpa Jacket
We would imagine this sherpa jacket feels like a cloud on. Get an extra 40% off on top of the sale price with the code TREAT.
$50 AT GAP (REGULARLY $118)
Gap Modern Crewneck T-Shirt
Gap Modern Crewneck T-Shirt
Gap
Gap Modern Crewneck T-Shirt
You can never have too many crewneck tees. Use the code SPRING to get an extra 10% off the sale item. 
$19 AT GAP (REGULARLY $25)
Gap Softspun Cozy Jumpsuit
Gap Softspun Cozy Jumpsuit
Gap
Gap Softspun Cozy Jumpsuit
When you don't know what to wear, just throw on this soft buttoned jumpsuit. Get an extra 40% off on top of the sale price with the code TREAT.
$57 AT GAP (REGULARLY $80)
Gap Drop Waist Swing Dress
Gap Drop Waist SwingDress
Gap
Gap Drop Waist Swing Dress
Get ready for spring with this bright fuchsia swing dress. 
$32 AT GAP (REGULARLY $70)
Gap Vintage Soft Classic Joggers
Gap Vintage Soft Classic Joggers
Gap
Gap Vintage Soft Classic Joggers
Get these best-selling comfy loungewear joggers for 22% off the regular price.
$39 AT GAP (REGULARLY $50)
Gap Sky High True Skinny Ankle Jeans With Secret Smoothing Pockets
Gap Sky High True Skinny Ankle Jeans With Secret Smoothing Pockets
Gap
Gap Sky High True Skinny Ankle Jeans With Secret Smoothing Pockets
These light indigo skinny jeans have hidden pocket panels in the front for a sleek, smooth look.
$47 AT GAP (REGULARLY $80)

RELATED CONTENT: 

13 Tools You Need for Spring Cleaning

Taylor Swift's 2021 GRAMMYs Look and Other Dresses That Say 'Spring'

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

What to Wear to a Spring Wedding

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

Best Spring Break Swimwear From Amazon

The Best Camping Gear for Spring Break

Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine