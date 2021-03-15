Gap Take A Break Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Tops, Jeans, Loungewear and More
There's nothing like the promise of spring to get in on major deals. And right now, you can save big with Gap, which is offering up to 50% off from every category.
The fashion brand, known for their denim and classic wardrobe staples, is offering up to 50% off jeans, tees, dresses, loungewear and more. You can save an extra 10% on items with the promo code SPRING or an extra 40% off select sale styles with the code TREAT. Gap has clothing and accessories for women, maternity, men, kids and babies. If you're looking to stock up on face masks, Gap has a great selection of different prints, colors and sizes starting at $3.
We've scoured the Gap website to find the best deals to grab as we transition into spring, which are listed below. Top picks include high-waisted jeans, long-sleeve tops for spring layering, comfy joggers and dresses to grab to refresh your closet for warmer weather.
Check out the Gap Take A Break Sale now and shop our favorites below.
RELATED CONTENT:
13 Tools You Need for Spring Cleaning
Taylor Swift's 2021 GRAMMYs Look and Other Dresses That Say 'Spring'
Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring
What to Wear to a Spring Wedding
Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021
Best Spring Break Swimwear From Amazon
The Best Camping Gear for Spring Break
Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine