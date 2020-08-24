Shopping

Gap Warehouse Sale: Up to 75% Off

Get amazing discounts on your favorites from Gap, today through Aug. 26 during their Warehouse Sale event. Take up to 75% off select items online with code SURPRISE

Score deals on clothing for the whole family during this summer sale event. Shop Women's, Men's, Kids' and Baby clothes at huge discounts, and enjoy free shipping on orders over $50. 

Use code SURPRISE to shop Gap denim, t-shirts, jackets, and more up to 75% off during this Warehouse Sale event, ending Aug. 26. 

Check out ET Style's Gap Sale picks below. 

Mix-Stitch Crewneck Sweater
Pair this pullover crewneck sweater with your favorite summer skirt for the perfect transitional outfit. Available in a variety of colors, this sweater is a steal. 

REGULARLY $49.95

Slub Crewneck T-Shirt
You can never have too many striped t-shirts. This one from Gap is available in a variety of colors, and is super soft. 

REGULARLY $29.95

Mid Rise Girlfriend Jeans
This pair of white girlfriend jeans are sure to become your new favorite pair. 

REGULARLY $69.95

Lightweight Shirt Jacket
This Lightweight Shirt Jacket is a great staple piece for fall, available in khaki, forest green, and blue. Wear it open over a t-shirt for a more casual look or buttoned up. 

REGULARLY $79.95

Kids Print Capri Leggings in Stretch Jersey
Every girl will be obsessed with these trendy tie-dye leggings. 

REGULARLY $19.95

Kids Graphic Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Stock up on these graphic t-shirts for the boys. 

REGULARLY $16.95

