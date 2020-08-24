Gap Warehouse Sale: Up to 75% Off

Get amazing discounts on your favorites from Gap, today through Aug. 26 during their Warehouse Sale event. Take up to 75% off select items online with code SURPRISE.

Score deals on clothing for the whole family during this summer sale event. Shop Women's, Men's, Kids' and Baby clothes at huge discounts, and enjoy free shipping on orders over $50.

Use code SURPRISE to shop Gap denim, t-shirts, jackets, and more up to 75% off during this Warehouse Sale event, ending Aug. 26.

Check out ET Style's Gap Sale picks below.

Mix-Stitch Crewneck Sweater Gap Gap Mix-Stitch Crewneck Sweater Gap Pair this pullover crewneck sweater with your favorite summer skirt for the perfect transitional outfit. Available in a variety of colors, this sweater is a steal. REGULARLY $49.95 $11.98 at Gap

Slub Crewneck T-Shirt Gap Gap Slub Crewneck T-Shirt Gap You can never have too many striped t-shirts. This one from Gap is available in a variety of colors, and is super soft. REGULARLY $29.95 $7.99 at Gap

Mid Rise Girlfriend Jeans Gap Gap Mid Rise Girlfriend Jeans Gap This pair of white girlfriend jeans are sure to become your new favorite pair. REGULARLY $69.95 $17.49 at Gap

Lightweight Shirt Jacket Gap Gap Lightweight Shirt Jacket Gap This Lightweight Shirt Jacket is a great staple piece for fall, available in khaki, forest green, and blue. Wear it open over a t-shirt for a more casual look or buttoned up. REGULARLY $79.95 $14.99 at Gap

Kids Print Capri Leggings in Stretch Jersey Gap Gap Kids Print Capri Leggings in Stretch Jersey Gap Every girl will be obsessed with these trendy tie-dye leggings. REGULARLY $19.95 $4.99 at Gap

Kids Graphic Short Sleeve T-Shirt Gap Gap Kids Graphic Short Sleeve T-Shirt Gap Stock up on these graphic t-shirts for the boys. REGULARLY $16.95 $4.99 at Gap

