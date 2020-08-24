Gap Warehouse Sale: Up to 75% Off
Get amazing discounts on your favorites from Gap, today through Aug. 26 during their Warehouse Sale event. Take up to 75% off select items online with code SURPRISE.
Score deals on clothing for the whole family during this summer sale event. Shop Women's, Men's, Kids' and Baby clothes at huge discounts, and enjoy free shipping on orders over $50.
Use code SURPRISE to shop Gap denim, t-shirts, jackets, and more up to 75% off during this Warehouse Sale event, ending Aug. 26.
Check out ET Style's Gap Sale picks below.
Pair this pullover crewneck sweater with your favorite summer skirt for the perfect transitional outfit. Available in a variety of colors, this sweater is a steal.
You can never have too many striped t-shirts. This one from Gap is available in a variety of colors, and is super soft.
This pair of white girlfriend jeans are sure to become your new favorite pair.
This Lightweight Shirt Jacket is a great staple piece for fall, available in khaki, forest green, and blue. Wear it open over a t-shirt for a more casual look or buttoned up.
Every girl will be obsessed with these trendy tie-dye leggings.
Stock up on these graphic t-shirts for the boys.
