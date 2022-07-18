While she's best known for her iconic role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its start in 2010, Garcelle Beauvais is a woman of many talents. The multi-hyphenate can now add another title to her long list of accolades: alongside actress, TV personality, mom, and author, Beauvais became a home goods designer. Her brand-new HSN collaboration, Garcelle at Home, is available to shop now.

Originally hailing from Haiti, Beauvais left her Caribbean hometown at seven years old with her mom and sisters to become an American citizen. The RHOBH star pays homage to her Haitian roots by drawing inspiration from the island's natural beauty and abundance of greenery. She's meticulously selected every color and pattern choice reflective of just that: blooming peace lilies contrasted with leopard print, plenty of pineapple motifs, and vibrant tropical hues of pink, green, blue, and orange are all visible throughout.

Shop Garcelle at Home

Some of the standout pieces from Beauvais' home collection include her comforter bedding sets, complete with two shams and a reversible comforter in bold, inviting patterns, and seagrass wall decorations, available in two autumnal hues. Beauvais' warm personality and love for her hometown shine through in her home collection, transforming any room into a joyful, tropical oasis.

Keep reading to browse the whole collection of bedroom, living room, and kitchen pieces — many of which are currently on sale — or click the button below to explore more about Garcelle at Home, starting at just $13.

3-piece Reversible Tropical Dream Comforter Set HSN 3-piece Reversible Tropical Dream Comforter Set Dream of island getaways while you sleep under this reversible comforter, patterned with blue and green palm leaves on one side and colorful leopard print on the other. The set also comes with two shams for full and queen, or one with twin. $90 $60 Buy Now

Fringed Cotton Stripe Throw HSN Fringed Cotton Stripe Throw Add a pop of tropical texture to your bed or couch with this fringed throw blanket, available in paradise pink as well as blue, green, and caramel. $40 Buy Now

Flameless Candles Set of 3 HSN Flameless Candles Set of 3 Get all the coziness of candle light without the fire hazard. Garcelle at Home's 3-pack of flameless candles feature palm and floral embellishments and are controlled via remote or manual switch — choose between lilac, green, and blue to match your home. $35 Buy Now

Pineapple String Lights HSN Pineapple String Lights The warm golden tones of these tropical pineapple strong lights will lend a lovely ambience to any space. Battery-powered LED lights mean you can use this nearly 11-foot long light string indoors or outdoors. $30 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Teases 'Friendships Are Tested' in Season 12 (Exclusive)

Kyle Richards Clarifies Laughing at Garcelle's Son Being Cursed Out

Garcelle Beauvais on 'RHOBH' Return: 'No More Ms. Nice Guy'

Post Amazon Prime Day Electronic Deals to Add Our Carts ASAP

Hill House Home's New Swim Drop Gives Major Coastal Grandmother Vibes

Brooklinen Sale: Save on Bedding, Towels, Decor and More

The Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep

The Best Mattress Toppers and Bedding for Back to School