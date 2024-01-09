Gayle King marked a morning news milestone -- and did it in yellow, of course!

On Tuesday, the beloved journalist celebrated 12 years at CBS Mornings. For the occasion, King kept with tradition and wore her yellow-and-white sleeveless color blocked dress.

King, 69, and the dress made their debut on CBS Mornings on Jan. 9, 2012. Since then, the veteran journalist has celebrated the occasion by putting on the dress each year.

The morning show anchor started her day with a little song and celebration from her co-hosts, Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil.

"I thought it was 11 years, but Shawna [Thomas] told me I've been here 12 years," King said. "Still happy to be here, too."

Later in the show, King got a special surprise by some bright and shiny faces, (all of whom she interviewed in 2023) who sent in well-wishes via video.

Lady A's Charles Kelley and his wife, Cassie, kicked off the messages with a sweet video from their home. Their message was followed by Billy Crystal.

Serena Williams chimed in, telling King, "I always love our interviews together. We always have some amazing things to talk about. I love you so much."

Robert De Niro, Sebastian Maniscalco, Angela Bassett and Ed Sheeran each celebrated her with personal videos.

And King had one very special message from her best friend, Oprah Winfrey.

"From the moment you said yes to CBS Mornings," Winfrey shared, "Nobody loves news and culture more than you do, and I knew then, that spectacular things were ahead."

Back in the studio, King was amused by the surprise tape and the yellow-frosted cupcakes, presented to her by Vladimir Duthiers.

Reflecting on 2012, King shared that she almost didn't take the job, due to her loyalty to Winfrey and her OWN Network.

"I wasn’t sure because at the time, I was working at OWN, and they were going through some things, and I thought that if I left they would say, 'Her best friend abandoned ship.' And I didn't want that headline."

Dokoupil and Burleson each thanked King for taking on the gig and making "one of the best jobs" better each day.

