Actors David Lautman and Megan Li Wang kicked off their engagement in a special way -- by going viral!

The General Hospital alum -- who starred in 17 episodes of the daytime series -- shared the big news on his Instagram page Monday with a photo showing off Wang's ring as the pair held hands with the couple's cat lounging in the background.

"She said, 'Yes.' Well, technically, she said, '...I don't know who you are, yeah, sure!' But we'll attribute that to adrenaline, shock, surprise and uncontrollable laughter from the proposal," he wrote in the photo's caption directing his followers to a video of the proposal on Wang's TikTok page.

Lautman then concluded the post with a heartfelt message to his new fiancée, writing, "Megan, every day with you is easy; filled with joy, laughter, happiness, and of course, plenty of cats. Looking forward to forever together!"

The video itself was also shared on Monday. Wang explains that she "accidentally recorded" the proposal because she thought a Lenovo commercial that she and Lautman filmed together in 2022 was "re-running without [them] paying me."

The actress can be heard angrily questioning why the company is still airing the commercial before things take an unexpected turn. It turns out Lautman had created an extended cut of the commercial to serve as the prompt for his in-person proposal. In the new cut of the commercial, a narrator asks Lautman if there's anything else he'd like to say before the onscreen version of the actor "throws" a ring box to the real Lautman.

Taking the cue from his onscreen self, a laughing Lautman then pulls out a diamond ring shaped like a cat. "We met on this commercial, so I thought it would only make sense if we had an extended version that helped me ask you: Will you marry me?" he said.

Wang, who can be heard laughing from behind her phone throughout the proposal, is momentarily speechless, prompting Lautman to point out that the onscreen version of himself is "waiting" for her response.

True to the actor's Instagram caption, Wang finally responds. "I don't know who you are. Yeah, sure," causing even more laughter from them both.

Lenovo even offered their congratulations for the newly engaged couple in the comment section of the post. "You had us worried there for a second 😂," the tech company wrote in part. "A huge congrats to you both!"

Wang also shared the proposal video on her Instagram page on Sunday, where she added a sweet message to her fiancé.

"This relationship has been so easy because it's right. You never get offended by my comments, instead you insult me back even better 🥹," she wrote. "You understand me and most importantly, you understand my cats. You've given them a dad they've always wanted. I can't wait to have more cats with you."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

