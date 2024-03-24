Bachelor Nation's Chris Conran and Alana Milne are engaged!

On Sunday, the couple announced the happy news on social media, dropping a series of dreamy photos, in which Chris is seen on bent knee in front of his new bride-to-be. Chris -- who met Alana on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 -- popped the question while on a trip to Bali, Indonesia, where they also celebrated Alana's 30th birthday.

"My dream girl said yes to forever ❤️," wrote Chris in a post on Instagram.

In the photos, a clearly shocked Alana grabs her face while her boyfriend of more than two years kneels in front of her with a ring in his hands. The second photo shows Alana on the floor looking lovingly at her new fiancé before sweetly kissing him with a new ring on her finger.

On her own Story, Alana reposted the photos and shared an additional pic of them smiling while showing off a massive rectangle-shaped diamond ring on her finger.

"It's not just a boulder, it's a rock," she wrote.

Bachelor Nation's Chris Conran and Alana Milne are engaged after more than two years of dating - Getty Images

The couple's announcement racked up congratulatory messages from their Bachelor Nation family, including fellow contestants.

"Yooooo! Congrats guys. ❤," wrote Michael Allio.

"Congrats you two!!! ❤❤," responded season 25 contestant Abigail Heringer.

"AHHH YAYYYYYY 😍😍😍 so happy for you two lovebirds, wishing you a lifetime of happiness ❤," wrote Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli, who is currently expecting her first child with Bachelor alum Blake Horstmann.

Alana first went Instagram official with Chris in October 2021 after their season of Bachelor in Paradise aired on ABC over the summer. During season 7, Chris -- who made his debut on The Bachelorette during Clare Crawley's season -- was paired up for several episodes with Jessenia Cruz before Alana arrived on the beach.

Ultimately, the couple left the show separately, only to announce they were still together and living happily in his hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah.

"I've been busy chasing clout and haven't had time to post. But life update: -Girlfriend and I live together, -I still hate taking photos, -There's kitchen competition -Life is good, loving you is better ❤️," Chris wrote in November 2021.

