Johnny Wactor, best known for his role as Brando Corbin on General Hospital, was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, at the age of 37. Now, new details are emerging regarding his tragic death.

The actor was fatally shot early Saturday morning during a suspected catalytic converter theft in downtown Los Angeles. TMZ was first to report the news after talking with his mother, Scarlett.

Johnny's brother, Grant, told The Daily Mail on Monday that the actor was finishing a bartending shift and was leaving the establishment with an unidentified female coworker when they saw the thieves around his vehicle.

Grant told the outlet that his brother thought his car was being towed, but when he realized what was happening, he shielded his coworker by stepping in front of her and blocking her with his body.

"We’re Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself," Grant told The Daily Mail. "He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, 'Hey, are you towing?'"

"Once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him," Grant stated. "That's when they shot him."

Johnny Wactor starred as Corbin Brando on 'General Hospital.' - Scott Kirkland/ABC via Getty Images

The actor's mother previously told TMZ that her son did not attempt to fight or stop the men, but they shot him anyway.

The retelling of events matches the description of an incident shared by the Los Angeles Police Department. Cops told local news outlets that a man -- who is not named -- was shot around 3 a.m. near Pico Boulevard and Hope Street. He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. The thieves fled the scene and have not yet been apprehended. The investigation is ongoing.

ET has reached out to the LAPD, as well as the late actor's family for comment.

In a statement to ET, General Hospital producers said that they are mourning the loss of the actor and sent their love to his family and friends.

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time," the show's executives shared.

Johnny Wactor and co-star Maurice Benard on an episode of 'General Hospital' - Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Earlier in the day, the actor's talent agent, David Shaul, confirmed Wactor's death and shared his grief over the untimely and tragic loss in a statement to Variety.

"Johnny Wactor was spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be," Shaul said.

He continued, "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

Aside from appearing in more than 160 episodes of General Hospital, the actor appeared in notable television projects, including ABC's Station 19, HBO's Westworld, Netflix's The OA and CBS originals Criminal Minds and NCIS. He got his start on Lifetime's Army Wives, in which he had a three-episode stint as Airman Byers.

In the wake of his death, there has been an outpouring of love and mourning from his friends and fellow co-stars.

RELATED CONTENT: