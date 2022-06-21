General Hospital star Laura Wright is a seasoned veteran in the industry after playing Carly Corinthos on the hit medical drama for 17 years, but back in the day, she says she was just a fan hoping to get a picture with Susan Lucci.

Wright sat down with ET's Matt Cohen and dished about how she got her first taste of show business while auditioning for Loving and The City, where her character crossed over to All My Children, 30 years ago.

Wright detailed how she first auditioned for the role of Ally Rescott by videotape and was up against 20 other women for the part. When she got a callback, she traveled to New York City from her hometown outside of Washington, D.C. She was working at her father's gas station at the time and had little hope of getting the role.

Wright revealed that when she went in for the audition, she was merely hoping to take a photo with cast members of other soap operas that were produced in the area, because she was a longtime fan. "So I go with my little disposable camera, because I'm like, 'I watch this show. I'm not going to get this job, but I'm going to take pictures of everybody,'" Wright recalled, speaking of the cast of All My Children.

She goes on to explain how when she spotted one of the show's stars, saying, "I chased Susan Lucci down the hallway, and she was like, 'Who's the crazy fan in the building?'"

Wright says that after she had her Kodak moment with the cast, she auditioned and went home feeling as though she had just met her future colleagues, and she was right!

"Now here's the crazy part," Wright said. "Not one of those pictures on that camera turned out. And it didn't need to because I got to see those people every single day."

Fast forward to 2011, after 20 years working in the industry, Wright won a Daytime Emmy Award for her portrayal of Carly on General Hospital in the Outstanding Lead Actress category. In a full-circle moment, announcing her momentous win that day was none other than Susan Lucci.

Now, Wright is nominated for her second golden statuette at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards. She is up for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series for her storied work on General Hospital.

