Get 25% off Anne Hathaway and Gwyneth Paltrow's Favorite Skincare Products at Tata Harper's Birthday Sale
The Tata Harper Birthday Sale is officially here! From now until Sunday, July 31, shoppers can save 25% off sitewide when adding $100 worth of products to your shopping carts with promo code: TATABDAY at checkout. Making it the perfect time to save on so many beloved celebrity products, including Hollywood A-listers such as Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Watson, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and even Anne Hathaway.
In case you haven't watched the viral TikToks, Tata Harper has become an internet-favorite brand over the years. Most of the brand's beauty products have earned perfect 5-star reviews from hundreds of customers. In our opinion, that gives Tata Harper plenty of reasons to celebrate their birthday. We're just glad that we get to join the celebration by saving on all of the brand's products. (Especially since we get to save on some high-quality beauty products that celebrities swear by.)
There's a reason the internet and celebs love Tata Harper's beauty products. Every Tata Harper product is packed with ingredients that treat a ton of skin concerns, including acne and sensitive skin. Sunflower seed oil and pomegranate enzymes are just a few of Tata Harper's go-to ingredients that help your skin look younger. In our opinion, the fortifying ingredients are probably why so many stars use the skincare brand.
Seriously, Hathaway has been using the Tata Harper Purifying Cleanser for years—and she always looks fresh-faced and fabulous. Personally, that's all the reason we need to splurge on the Devil Wears Prada actress' signature cleanser. Nevertheless, the Purifying Cleanser can also cut down on expensive beauty treatments.
You can cancel your next trip to the spa because the Tata Harper Purifying Cleanser is a detoxifying treatment in a bottle. With over 700 reviews and a solid 5-star-rating, it's hard to resist adding this cleanser to your cart. "[It] doesn’t dry my skin out or leave a residue. The scent is pleasant, and it’s gentle on my acne-prone sensitive skin," one reviewer says.
Regardless of your skin type, the Tata Harper Birthday Sale has you covered with cleansers, moisturizers and even body balm. If your bathroom counter is already stocked with all your skincare essentials, don't worry. The best makeup products are also included in the Tata Harper sale. Below, shop our top picks from the Tata Harper Birthday Sale, including more celeb-loved beauty products.
The Anne Hathaway-approved formula unblocks your pore to keep your skin from getting irritated. Plus, it works the best for oily skin types.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley swears by the Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence. The facial mist consistency locks in moisture, so it's best used at the end of your skincare or makeup routine.
Who knew a hydrating cleanser could clean so well? This vitamin-infused formula breaks down makeup and dirt. Say goodbye to the days when you had to worry about makeup removing wipes.
The lightweight consistency nourishes dry skin and revives dull skin—all without silicones.
Emma Watson tells Into The Gloss that she uses Tata Harper's cheek tint as a way to define and bronze her cheeks.
Liven up your dull skin with the Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask. It's designed to make your skin glow again.
Redefine what it means to have effortlessly smooth skin with the Redefining Body Balm.
The exfoliating cleanser helps smooth, clean and decongest your skin. By the way, Kate Hudson uses this same cleanser.
Get glowy skin from head to toe with the Tata Harper Smoothing Body Scrub. It buffs your skin, so you can look your best all year round.
Eliminate dark circles, fine lines, crow's feet and dryness with this eye brightening crème.
