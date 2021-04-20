Get J.Lo's Chic and Surprisingly Affordable Amazon Mug

If we're being entirely honest, mugs aren't exactly the first thing to grab our attention when it comes to must-have home goods. But if there's an option that Jennifer Lopez is loving, well, we're all ears (or in this case, eyes). And as luck would have it, the one she's been using is an affordable option -- and it's available on Amazon.

The 51-year-old artist, actor and entrepreneur shared a series of photos of herself enjoying a cup of coffee on Instagram on April 19. And while her casual button-down shirt and torn jeans (not to mention her glowing skin) were undeniably eye-catching, we zeroed in on the chic and simple mug she was holding. We found ourselves asking, "How can we get J.Lo's mug?" And we found the answer -- and given that it's Jennifer Lopez we're talking about (and the fact that the mug is available for less than $20), it's too good not to share with you.

The mug in question is the Milicol Gold Initials mug, and if you're looking for the perfect gift for Mother's Day or any other special occasion, this 16 oz option will be a great affordable item to keep in your arsenal. Plus, it's been approved by Jennifer Lopez -- need we say more?

Lopez shared the photos featuring the must-have with the hashtag "#ShotgunWedding" in her caption, leading many fans to believe she might be getting back together with her former fiancé, Alex Rodriguez after the announcement of their breakup. If anyone had their hopes up, they might be disappointed, because the engagement is still off. Instead, the A-list star has actually been on the set for her upcoming film Shotgun Wedding, which she'll be starring in opposite Josh Duhamel.

Now, if you're ready to give yourself the opportunity to say you have the same coffee mug as J.Lo, scroll down to shop the exact mug below.

Miicol Gold Initials 16 oz Large Monogram Ceramic Coffee Mug Amazon Miicol Gold Initials 16 oz Large Monogram Ceramic Coffee Mug This sweet and simple monogram mug will make the perfect gift for your mom, your best friend, your sister and, of course, yourself. $17 AT AMAZON Buy Now

