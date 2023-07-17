Sheila Carrasco has announced her latest role -- mommy-to-be!

On Monday, the Ghosts actress took to social media to announce that she and her partner, Josh, are expecting their first child.

"5 months in on the best thing we’ve ever done 💫 A true miracle baby– that for a long time we worried would never come. Words can’t express our excitement, gratitude, and pure JOY!! I love this baby so much already my heart could explode. I can’t wait to raise a child with this wildly loving man. I am so happy!! If you’re struggling with fertility, I hope this post can give you HOPE. And feel free to reach out to me cuz I get it… and so do 1 in 5 women. You are not alone ✨," she wrote.

As for the gorgeous pics, the actress had to give her fellow castmate and BFF, Román Zaragoza, credit for the sweet photos.



"Pics taken on film by our dear friend @romanzaragoza 🎞️ Sorry not sorry in advance for tons of belly posts- I’ve waited too long for this to be modest!" Carrasco added.

The sweet announcement came with a set of pictures of the actress showing off her growing baby bump while rocking a bikini on the beach with her love. The happy couple's news was met with celebratory notes in the comments.

"I cannot wait to be the rich auntie!!!!!" Carrasco's co-star, Danielle Pinnock, wrote.

"Omg!! Congratulations!!!❤️❤️❤️😍," actress Ashley D. Kelley added.

"I LOVE YOU THREEEEEEEEE I’m so so sis happy for you and so happy for this baby because they are gonna get to have you as parents!🤍🤍🤍," Leslie-Ann Huff said.

As for the sex of the baby or the due date, Carrasco has yet to share those details.

