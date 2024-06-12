Things are going strong between Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid as they continue to foster and develop their burgeoning romance.

A source tells ET, "Gigi and Bradley are so happy and cute together."

"They enjoy their fun dates and try to be in the moment and focus on each other when they're out and about, even when there is a lot attention on them," the source says, adding, "Their relationship is definitely serious."

The model, 29, and the Maestro star, 49, were first spotted together back in October 2023. More recently, in March, they were seen walking hand in hand after attending a Broadway performance of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

That date night came just over a week after the pair -- who have not yet publicly confirmed their relationship -- were spotted packing on some PDA at Via Carota in New York.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper spotted walking around New York City in February 2024. - Gotham/GC Images

Last month, the pair were seen having the time of their lives during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performance in Paris. Then, later in the month, they were spotted dancing together in the VIP section during Stevie Nicks' performance at Napa Valley's BottleRock festival.

Their growing romance comes as both Cooper and Hadid work to co-parent children from previous relationships.

Cooper dated Irina Shayk, 38, for four years until they announced their split in June 2019. They share a 7-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, whom they welcomed in March 2017.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk at the 91st annual Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019. - Steve Granitz/WireImage

For her part, Hadid dated One Direction alum Zayn Malik, 31, on and off for five years until they eventually called it quits for good in late 2021. Prior to their split, the pair welcomed their 3-year-old daughter, Khai.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik attend the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2, 2016. - Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The source tells ET that both Cooper and Hadid's previous partners are accepting of their romance.

"Zayn is in a very healthy place and is accepting of Gigi and Bradley's relationship," the source says. "Irina is glad to be doing her own thing and focusing on her own life."

Another source previously told ET back in February that the couple's relationship is moving forward healthily, and that "they have already spoken about their future together and next steps."

"They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way," the source said at the time. "They are excited about moving forward."

Another source told ET in April that the pair's friends and family "would love to see them get engaged soon, but also know that they are on their own path and timeline."

"Communication has always been key between the two of them and they are both open and honest with each other about their future," the source shared. "They are also both dedicated when it comes to their work commitments and projects, loved ones, and parenthood. They have similar goals, which makes it very easy for them to connect."

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: