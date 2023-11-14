Gigi Hadid Speaks Out on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship 

Gigi Hadid is addressing and dismissing rumors suggesting she and Selena Gomez disapprove of their friend, Taylor Swift's, relationship with Travis Kelce.

Responding to a post by Perez Hilton on Instagram that suggested the supermodel wasn’t a fan of the romance, Hadid clarified, "I'm a couple of days late to this tag. But didn’t the press try this last week with Selena? Let it be... we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”

The speculation surrounding Hadid's concerns about Swift and Kelce originated from a source speaking to Us Weekly.

According to the source, "One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]... She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon."

Hadid's mention of Gomez in her comment seems to be in response to a source cited by Page Six, stating, "Selena thinks Taylor going to games and gallivanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her. Historically, Taylor’s always been super private about everything, and now with this [relationship], she’s so open about it that it’s just very odd for Selena."

The supposed insider added, "Selena just doesn’t want to be part of the media frenzy because it’s really chaotic."

Hadid's recent remark contradicts these claims, emphasizing the supportive stance of Swift's friends. Since dating Kelce, the singer's pals, including Hadid and Gomez, have publicly shown their support.

In September, the 33-year-old singer dined at New York City's Emilio's Ballato with some of her famous friends, including Hadid, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum and Cara Delevingne.

And earlier this month, Swift stepped out in New York City with her new friend and Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, and the rest of her star-studded friend group, including Hadid, Gomez, Cara Delevingne and Sophie Turner.

A source told ET that the group started their evening with sushi at Bond St. After dinner the famous friends wanted to keep the night going, so they walked down the street to the private club Zero Bond. A source told ET that the group braved the crowded street of photographers to make their way to the club. Swift and her friends stayed out at the club till around 3 a.m., the source revealed, with Hadid's rumored new beau, Bradley Cooper, joining them.

