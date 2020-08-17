Gilt Sale: 80% Off Women's Dresses and Tops

Gilt is having an amazing sale for two days on women's dresses, tops, and more! The online fashion retailer is offering incredible deals on dresses, jumpsuits, and tops, at 80% off.

Now's the time to treat yourself to new fall wardrobe. Gilt's flash deals are a great opportunity to score designer brand tops, jumpsuits, and dresses at 80% off. Just sign up on the Gilt website and you're on your way to save big. Some designer brands from the sale include Milly, Ramy Brook, Susana Monaco and more.

Shop Gilt's dress and tops sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks below.

CISTAR Ruched Midi Dress CISTAR Gilt CISTAR Ruched Midi Dress CISTAR This polka-dot midi dress is super cute and would look great under a leather jacket for fall. REGULARLY $165 $33 at Gilt

Milly Hallie Wrap Silk-Blend Top Milly Gilt Milly Hallie Wrap Silk-Blend Top Milly This long-sleeve silk Milly blouse is extremely versatile, and easy to dress up or down. REGULARLY $350 $62 at Gilt

Susana Monaco One Shoulder Mini Dress Susana Monaco Gilt Susana Monaco One Shoulder Mini Dress Susana Monaco This one-shoulder emerald dress is sure to make a statement. REGULARLY $288 $57 at Gilt

Ramy Brook Arrow Silk Top Ramy Brook Gilt Ramy Brook Arrow Silk Top Ramy Brook This printed silk Ramy Brook tank will look great paired with shorts or jeans. REGULARLY $285 $57 at Gilt

Leota Mini Dress Leota Gilt Leota Mini Dress Leota This long sleeve floral mini dress is a great dress to add to your fall wardrobe. REGULARLY $158 $31 at Gilt

Harper Keyhole Top Harper Gilt Harper Keyhole Top Harper This keyhole high-neck tank from Harper is feminine and classic. REGULARLY $140 $28 at Gilt

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Deal of the Day: Save $99 on this Cute Crewneck Sweatshirt

Charles and Keith Sale: Take 15% Off Orders Over $100

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Leggings We've Found So Far

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Bra and Underwear Deals