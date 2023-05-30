Gisele Bündchen was in good company as she did a little paddleboarding over the weekend!

In new pics, the model is spotted having some fun in the Miami sun with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. During her water activity, the 42-year-old mother of two showed off her amazing physique in a black bikini while she paddled in the water. She added a little more style by sporting a straw hat and sunglasses as well.

Valente also put his tone body on display, rocking no shirt along with a pair of green shorts and a cap.

Not spotted were the model's children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 -- whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel and the retired NFL star ended their marriage in 2022. Since then, rumors have swirled about the model's relationship status with Valente. In November, a source told ET that Bündchen and Valente were just friends.

"Gisele and Joaquim are not dating," a source told ET at the time. "Joaquim and his brother, Jordan, are Gisele and her son's martial arts teachers. Jordan and Joaquim were both there with Gisele in Costa Rica."

In March, the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author addressed the rumors surrounding her relationship with Valente.

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything. I'm so grateful to know all of [the Jiu-Jitsu instructors], because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially," she told Vanity Fair in March.

"He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust," she added. "It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

