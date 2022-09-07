As the long, hot summer comes to a close, it is a good idea to swap out your linens for new bedding and towels that are ready for the upcoming fall season. To refresh both your bedroom and bathroom, Brooklinen's Labor Day Sale is still discounting the internet-favorite brand's sheets, duvets, towels, and more. Get 15% off everything from your linens to your shower curtain to your bathrobe at Brooklinen right now. Shop the Brooklinen Sale During the extended Brooklinen Labor Day Sale, shoppers don't need a coupon code to get sitewide deals at checkout. Known as the company behind the Internet's favorite sheets, Brooklinen makes "beautiful and ridiculously comfortable sheets that didn’t cost an arm and a leg,” according to their website. Now through September 8, you can save on all of Brooklinen's luxury bedding in every stylish color and pattern.

This is also the time to grab yourself a bath towel or two (or three) among other bath accessories like bath mats and bathroom organizers. And while you're at it, throw in some loungewear like a linen robe and some additional accessories like candles and the like to get your friends the perfect birthday or wedding gift.

Below, shop the best extended Labor Day deals at Brooklinen's sale.

Luxe Duvet Cover Brooklinen Luxe Duvet Cover Bigger duvet buttons and corner ties make the Luxe Duvet Cover an easy choice for your new bed covering. $149 $127 Buy Now

Classic Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set The Classic Core Sheet Set, made from a lightweight cotton percale weave, is basically our dream bedding. This sheet collection includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. These cooling sheets are perfect for hot sleepers, too. $169 $144 Buy Now

Down Comforter Brooklinen Down Comforter This plush down comforter is fitted with 100% cotton sateen shell, according to the retailer. $189 $161 Buy Now

Down Alternative Comforter Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer. $159 $135 Buy Now

Weighted Comforter Brooklinen Weighted Comforter If you love weighted blankets, then you'll love this weighted comforter alternative that weighs 20 lbs. at a full queen size. $249 $212 Buy Now

Super-Plush Bath Towels Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels Turn your bathroom into a spa with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort. $75 $64 Buy Now

Super-Plush Robe Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe Mornings will feel more luxurious with a super-plush robe, which you won't ever want to take off. Choose from white, light gray and graphite. $98 $84 Buy Now

Scented Candle Brooklinen Scented Candle Create the perfect environment in the comfort of your home with this soy wax candle. $35 $25 Buy Now

