Give Your Bedding and Bath a Refresh for the Fall at Brooklinen's Labor Day Sale
As the long, hot summer comes to a close, it is a good idea to swap out your linens for new bedding and towels that are ready for the upcoming fall season. To refresh both your bedroom and bathroom, Brooklinen's Labor Day Sale is still discounting the internet-favorite brand's sheets, duvets, towels, and more. Get 15% off everything from your linens to your shower curtain to your bathrobe at Brooklinen right now.
During the extended Brooklinen Labor Day Sale, shoppers don't need a coupon code to get sitewide deals at checkout. Known as the company behind the Internet's favorite sheets, Brooklinen makes "beautiful and ridiculously comfortable sheets that didn’t cost an arm and a leg,” according to their website. Now through September 8, you can save on all of Brooklinen's luxury bedding in every stylish color and pattern.
This is also the time to grab yourself a bath towel or two (or three) among other bath accessories like bath mats and bathroom organizers. And while you're at it, throw in some loungewear like a linen robe and some additional accessories like candles and the like to get your friends the perfect birthday or wedding gift.
Below, shop the best extended Labor Day deals at Brooklinen's sale.
Bigger duvet buttons and corner ties make the Luxe Duvet Cover an easy choice for your new bed covering.
The Classic Core Sheet Set, made from a lightweight cotton percale weave, is basically our dream bedding. This sheet collection includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. These cooling sheets are perfect for hot sleepers, too.
This plush down comforter is fitted with 100% cotton sateen shell, according to the retailer.
This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.
Cozy up in something warmer this winter with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.
If you love weighted blankets, then you'll love this weighted comforter alternative that weighs 20 lbs. at a full queen size.
This bulky weighted blanket from Brooklinen is available in four cozy colors.
Turn your bathroom into a spa with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort.
Mornings will feel more luxurious with a super-plush robe, which you won't ever want to take off. Choose from white, light gray and graphite.
Create the perfect environment in the comfort of your home with this soy wax candle.
