Refresh your home for less with the best furniture and decor deals at Apt2B.
If you’ve started spring cleaning, you might be noticing some existing gaps in your furniture and decor. Now is a great time to fill the space in your home because Apt2B is celebrating its anniversary with an epic sale. From best-selling couches to bar carts and nightstands, look no further than the Apt2B Anniversary Sale to score massive savings for the new season.
Until Tuesday, April 9, Apt2B is offering up to 25% off all furniture and decor sitewide. You can get 15% off everything, 20% off orders of $3,000 or more and 25% off your purchase of $4,500 or more. Plus, free shipping is included with everything.
No matter which part of your home you’re looking to spruce up, Apt2B has makes it a mission to create beautiful furniture and home decor that not only looks good but is also built to last. The Anniversary Sale at Apt2B is practically a one-stop shop for your furniture shopping this week.
Since high-quality, furniture pieces can be expensive, seasonal savings from your favorite brands are the best way to go when you’re looking to purchase big-ticket items like sectionals, platform beds and credenzas. Whether you're in the market for a new sleeper sofa, or looking to upgrade your dining room set, shop the best furniture deals from Apt2B's sale below.
Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa
This best-selling sofa offers the versatility you need for rearranging furniture and accommodating any future moves. It’s designed like a traditional sectional, but features a reversible chaise ottoman that can be placed on either end.
Aiken Platform Bed
This modern platform bed features a contrasting fabric headboard in graphite and is supported by a sturdy frame with smooth, rounded edges.
Pasadena Sideboard
Made of beautiful Sheesham wood, the Pasadena Sideboard adds some much needed visual flair to your dining room, living room, or even your bedroom.
Aiken Dining Bundle
If you're in the market for a new dining room table and chairs, this dining bundle is made from solid wood. Along with the gorgeous table, you'll get six upholstered chairs.
Bandit Ave Coffee Table
The Bandit Ave Coffee Table offers multiple levels for convenient storage. Books, magazines, and remotes can all live on the black metal shelf so that you can show off the full range of the solid wood surface.
Monroe Ottoman
Apt2B's Monroe Ottoman features high density foam cushioning to provide a cozy and supportive feel.
Aiken Nightstand
The Aiken Collection is made from Acacia wood and instantly warms up any space. This nightstand features a sizable drawer plus an open shelf for excellent storage.
June Bookcase with Full Doors
The June Bookcase with Full Doors offers eight storage cubbies and looks grand on its own or paired with a similar style in your office or bedroom.
Anders Leather Ottoman
The Italian-designed Anders Leather Ottoman is second to none with ultra-slim track arms, generous cushion, a deep rich blue natural leather, and understated legs.
Carson Chair
Add a bit of whimsy to your living room with this adorable accent chair. Mixing and match the fabric color and wood stain to make a piece all of your own.
Annandale Table Lamp
The Annandale Table Lamp is sleek, stylish and features more height than most average table lamps. The ribbed ceramic base adds a simple yet elegant accent to your console table or credenza.
Hanover Rug
The ideal finishing touch? A rug that really ties your room together! Quality construction and a unique use of color and texture combine to create a beautiful yet functional piece that holds its own in high-traffic spaces.
