'Glee' Star Darren Criss Calls Himself 'Culturally Queer'

Darren Criss, known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on the iconic television series Glee, opens up about the profound impact of his character's relationship with Kurt, played by Chris Colfer, while at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

Reflecting on the groundbreaking nature of the relationship depicted on Glee, Criss described it as "f**king awesome." He emphasized the significance of portraying a gay relationship on mainstream television. "It was a narrative that I cared deeply about," he added, underscoring the personal resonance of the storyline.

Criss identifies as a straight, cisgender man who attributed his understanding of the importance of his character and their relationship to his upbringing in San Francisco, California.

"I have been so culturally queer my whole life," he told the crowd. "Not because I'm trying — you know, actually, I was gonna say, not because I'm trying to be cool, but I'm gonna erase that, because I am trying to be cool. The things in my life that I have tried to emulate, learn from and be inspired by are 100 percent queer as f**k."

"It was in queer communities that I've found people that I idolize, that I want to learn something from," he said. "And I'd say that's a gross generalization, that's a lot of things and a lot of people. But I grew up in San Francisco in the '90s. I watched men die. There was an awareness of the gay experience that was not a foreign concept to me. So, it was a narrative that I cared deeply about."

Despite not feeling entitled to the role, Criss acknowledged the responsibility that came with it. "They hired me... They said, 'You're the guy,' and I said, 'OK, I'm the guy, I will do my best,'" he explained, emphasizing his commitment to portraying the character authentically.

Darren Criss (L) and Chris Colfer star in the "All or Nothing" episode of GLEE airing Thursday, May 9, 2013 on FOX. - FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Criss portrayed Blaine for five of Glee's six seasons. The character's journey from Dalton Academy to William McKinley High School resonated with audiences worldwide. The series concluded with Blaine and Kurt's joyous marriage, marking a significant milestone in LGBTQ+ representation on television.

In 2018, Criss disclosed that following his portrayal of three prominent gay roles, he decided not to accept roles as queer characters in the future.

"There are certain [queer] roles that I'll see that are just wonderful," he shared with Bustle. "But I want to make sure I won't be another straight boy taking a gay man's role."

Reflecting on his past roles, Criss expressed appreciation for the opportunity to portray them but voiced discomfort in continuing to do so. He described it as "unfortunate," elaborating, "The reason I say that is because getting to play those characters is inherently a wonderful dramatic experience."

Criss acknowledged the depth and complexity of the characters he portrayed, recognizing them as "very, very compelling and interesting people."

Darren Criss at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards - Paul Zimmerman/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

In December, Criss and his wife, Mia Swier, announced they are expecting baby No. 2. The Glee alum took to Instagram to make the announcement with a funny movie poster.

Criss, 37, billed the occasion as a sequel, and rightfully so. He and Swier are parents to 2-year-old daughter Bluesy, whom they welcomed in April 2022. The announcement featured the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again poster, except Criss photoshopped his, Swier's and Bluesy's faces over Meryl Streep, Lily James and Amanda Seyfried, stars of the 2018 sequel.

"And coming soon," Criss captioned the post. "Let's hope the sequel is better than the photoshop."

Bluesy was born on April 11, 2022.

"M & D made some sweet music," Criss wrote in the birth announcement at the time. "🎶 Bluesy Belle Criss⁣ 🎶⁣ 4/11/22⁣ 💙 Out now. 💙."

Following the birth of his daughter, Criss opened up to ET about fatherhood and how it changed his approach to acting.

"It’s beautiful,” Criss said in June 2022. “Beauty begets beauty."

He also shared that becoming a father changed the way he goes into his work.

"I think life is always present in the work you do," he said, noting that fatherhood is "wonderful."

"So, it was present when I was a son, as a friend, as a brother, as a husband," he explained. "I bring that to all the things that I do. So sure, a new element of fatherhood is there, but I try and bring my best version of myself to everything I do. So hopefully I've enhanced. I've leveled up."

