Gloria Estefan is marking a major milestone. On Friday, the 66-year-old singer took to Instagram to celebrate 45 years married to her longtime love, Emilio Estefan.

Gloria shared a video showcasing her and Emilio's long-term relationship, from their important personal moments and career ones, all of which they've been through together.

"Babe, I can't believe 45 years have passed since we said 'I do' and I've loved every moment we've spent together!" she wrote. "Here's to the coming years of happiness!"

Emilio shared the same video on his Instagram account, writing, "Baby as our song says the years I have left are to dedicated to you and to make you happier and continue enjoying the beautiful family we have built. I feel the luckiest man alive to have you by my side for 45 wonderful years!"

The couple tied the knot in 1978 and are parents to two kids, Emily, 28, and Nayib, 43. When ET spoke to Gloria last year, she recalled how she and Emilio got engaged all those years ago.

"All he did is hand me a little box and his mother sat behind me," she said with a laugh of how Emilio popped the question. "I open the box and there was a ring. He never said a word. I didn't know whether to kiss him or kiss his mom!"

Their wedding day didn't quite go off without a hitch either, as Gloria shared, "My cocker spaniel ate the sleeve off my dress, 'cause I had gotten cake on it. It was one of those days."

