Glossier Black Friday Sale: Take 20% Off Beauty Sets, Skincare and More
Everything is currently 20% off at Glossier Beauty's Black Friday sale -- and whether you're hoping to get a head start on holiday shopping, stock up on goodies for the makeup lover in your life, or you're just looking to treat yourself (and your skin) to some top-rated beauty finds, then perusing through the deals in this sale is definitely worth your time.
Glossier has evolved into being one of the most popular, cult beauty brands on the planet -- and for good reason. From authentic messaging to quality, clean ingredients, the brand has set itself apart from its competitors in most every way -- and churned out some truly essential makeup bag products, in the process.
From now through Monday, Nov. 29, shoppers can take an additional 20% off Glossier's most staple items -- from Black Friday exclusives like the Eye Uniform and Winter Layers sets to best-sellers like the Boy Brow, Universal pro-Retinol and Mask Duo, you can find everything and more at Glossier's 2021 Black Friday sale (and at can't-miss prices, too).
Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best Black Friday beauty deals at Glossier -- including beauty sets for lips, skin, brows and more. Looking to stock up on skincare and beauty goods ahead of the holidays? Check out the 29 best Black Friday beauty deals happening now, and shop Meghan Markle's go-to Charlotte Tilbury lipstick that's on sale now.
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List
Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Sale: Shop Meghan Markle's Lipstick
The 29 Best Black Friday Beauty Sales Worth Shopping Now
Ulta Black Friday Sale 2021: The 16 Best Beauty Deals to Shop Now
Sephora Black Friday Sale: Get 50% Off Bestsellers
Fenty Beauty Black Friday Sale: Rihanna's Makeup Line Is 25% Off
We Tried the Flower Beauty Powder Spray
The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for This Holiday Season