Everything is currently 20% off at Glossier Beauty's Cyber Monday sale -- and whether you're hoping to get a head start on holiday shopping, stock up on goodies for the makeup lover in your life, or you're just looking to treat yourself (and your skin) to some top-rated beauty finds, then perusing through the deals in this sale is definitely worth your time.

Glossier has evolved into being one of the most popular, cult beauty brands on the planet -- and for good reason. From authentic messaging to quality, clean ingredients, the brand has set itself apart from its competitors in most every way -- and churned out some truly essential makeup bag products, in the process.

For today only, shoppers can take an additional 20% off Glossier's most staple items -- from Cyber Monday exclusives like the Eye Uniform and Winter Layers sets to best-sellers like the Boy Brow, Universal pro-Retinol and Mask Duo, you can find everything and more at Glossier's 2021 Cyber Monday sale (and at can't-miss prices, too).

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best Cyber Monday beauty deals at Glossier -- including beauty sets for lips, skin, brows and more. Looking to stock up on skincare and beauty goods ahead of the holidays? Check out the 29 best Cyber Monday beauty deals happening now, and shop Meghan Markle's go-to Charlotte Tilbury lipstick that's on sale now.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Glossier The Dewy Look Glossier Glossier The Dewy Look Glossier is a coveted beauty brand for Gen Z. This three-piece set is perfect for a subtle glowy makeup look, which includes Futuredew oil serum hybrid, Lip Gloss and Cloud Paint cheek color. $56 $40 Buy Now

The Dewy Look Glossier The Dewy Look Do you want to emulate that Jennifer Lopez signature ageless glow? This set comes with Futuredew (a moisturizing oil which gives you a dewy look for 12 hours), lip gloss and Cloud Paint cheek color (a gel cream blush in six colors). With this set, every inch of your face will be hydrated and silky. $56 $40 Buy Now

Mask Duo Glossier Mask Duo Raise your hand if you've been doing more face masks than usual lately. Add these two to your list of ones to try -- detoxify pores with the Mega Greens Galaxy Pack and soothe all over with the Moisturizing Moon Mask. $44 $32 Buy Now

Glossier The Core Lip Collection Glossier Glossier The Core Lip Collection Glossier balms are legendary, and not just because of their fun name: Balm Dotcom. You'll also get a super shiny lip gloss and the Generation G sheer matte lipstick. Choose your favorite shade for all three products. $44 $28 Buy Now

Hand Cream Glossier Hand Cream Even using constant hand sanitizer is no match for the super-moisturizing Glossier Hand Cream. $18 $14 Buy Now

Glossier Invisible Shield Glossier Glossier Invisible Shield The Glossier Invisible Shield sunscreen is the sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. Invisible shield is lightweight SPF 35 water-gel formulation that feels like a serum yet protects your skin from harmful UV rays. $25 $20 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Sale: Shop Meghan Markle's Lipstick

The 29 Best Black Friday Beauty Sales Worth Shopping Now

Ulta Black Friday Sale 2021: The 16 Best Beauty Deals to Shop Now

Sephora Black Friday Sale: Get 50% Off Bestsellers

Fenty Beauty Black Friday Sale: Rihanna's Makeup Line Is 25% Off

We Tried the Flower Beauty Powder Spray

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for This Holiday Season