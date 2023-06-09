The Brady Bunch house just hit the market, and only ET is giving fans an inside look at the iconic house! ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Danny Brown, the luxury real estate agent who landed the coveted listing, and he shares deets on the renovations that totaled nearly $2 million, the potential buyers and what it would mean to own a home of this magnitude.

After outbidding everyone in 2018 and plunking down $3.5 million for the famous sitcom home, HGTV just recently put it back on the market. With help from the Property Brothers and some of the network's other biggest stars and designers, the North Hollywood home (Location! Location! Location!) underwent a massive renovation, which was documented on HGTV's 2019 special, A Very Brady Renovation.

When renovations were getting underway, ET was with Maureen McCormick -- aka Marcia Brady -- outside the work site and she shared her feelings about it.

"It's gotta be right," the Brady Bunch star said in 2019. "Especially [since it's] the Brady house, because every person in America, they think this house is their house and it really is."

At the time, HGTV had purchased the 2,000-square-foot "teardown" and converted it to 5,100-square-feet, with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and with every detail from the show. The team added 2,000-square-feet to the footprint of the home, including a full second story in just -- get this -- 130 days. After it was all said and done, renovation costs totaled $1.9 million.

The asking price now is a cool $5.5 million.

It goes without saying, potential buyers touring the property are blown away by the nostalgia that immediately hits them upon entering the home.

"I think most people are just blown away when they walk in and see the iconic staircase," Brown tells ET. "And you see the detail of the molding, 'cause everyone remembers this is where they took all their family pictures."

And whoever ends up buying the home will get to keep everything inside it.

"Everything," says Brown of Compass Realty. "Everything stays."

After adding a second floor to the home, the bulk of renovations went into the kitchen.

"They added it and rebuilt the kitchen based on exactly what they saw on the set and the frames from the TV," Brown says. "They matched every color, every cabinet, everything we could, everything they could to look perfect."

Brown tells ET he's confident he'll unload the home for the asking price, adding that the house has already commanded attention from high-profile figures.

"We've had a ton of high-profile people, people you probably know but we can't discuss 'cause of NDAs [non-disclosure agreements]," he says. "A lot of real estate investors. A lot of collectors, and it's really all types. We've been showing it non-stop since it's come on the market. It's been chaotic."

As for the ideal buyer, someone with money, of course. But in all seriousness, Brown hopes the right buyer keeps the integrity of the home and appreciates the work that went into restoring such an iconic home.

"We want someone who's gonna be a steward for the property for the next hundred years and really, really pay homage to the legacy and the spirit of the show," Brown says. "So that will probably be an investor or collector, some combination of the both."

Those who have followed the home's progress since it first hit the market in the summer of 2018 will remember that Lance Bass was "heartbroken" when he was outbid for the home.

"I may or may not have spoken to Lance Bass in the last 24 hours about his interest in this house," teases Brown. "But you can ask Lance yourself."

Whoever ends up buying the home, they'll be contributing to a great cause, as part of the proceeds will go to Turn Up! Fight Hunger, a non-profit organization whose mission is to ensure every child in America can count on three healthy meals a day.

RELATED CONTENT:

ET's Time With the 'Brady Bunch' Cast (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Maureen McCormick Puts Her 'Brady Bunch' Memory Skills to the Test

Cast of ‘The Brady Bunch’ Reunites for HGTV Holiday Special (Exclusive)

'Brady Bunch' Cast Reveals Which Family Member Would Be the Most Social Media Savvy (Exclusive)

Related Gallery