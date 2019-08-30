Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie had some unexpected visitors during their girls getaway!

In a recent Instagram post, Clarke revealed that she and her Game of Thrones co-star took a trip to India. In a detailed caption describing what went down during their vacay, Clarke reveals that the pair was "robbed by monkeys," even quipping "we hardly put up a fight."

In one of the accompanying photos, Clarke shows off four monkeys playing in what appears to be the women's hotel room. The pic shows one monkey chowing down on an apple, while another one is reaching for an orange and standing on a coffee table. The other two monkeys seem mischievous and look like they're gearing up to climb a different table.

Other pics from their trip reveal the sights they saw, the books they read, and an adorable selfie of Clarke and Leslie, the latter of whom is married to fellow GoT actor Kit Harington.

"This is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within," Clarke captioned her post. "Corny as hell but my god is it true."

The fun trip comes just months after Clarke revealed that she had two brain aneurysms and surgeries while filming the hit HBO series, which aired its final episode earlier this year. Her role of Daenerys Targaryen, Clarke said, got her through some of her most challenging personal moments.

"I always say that Daenerys literally saved my life, because it puts you in quite the headspace when you've had a brain injury," Clarke shared in her Variety Studio: Actors on Actors interview with Regina Hall. "Walking in her shoes, I just put so much more into each season because it really was life or death. I felt so powerfully that she was saving me. I could only see her."

Watch the video below for more on Clarke.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Emilia Clarke Says Playing Daenerys Targaryen on 'Game of Thrones' Literally Saved Her Life

Kit Harington on Being 'Tethered' to 'Game of Thrones' With Wife Rose Leslie (Exclusive)

Inside Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Real-Life 'Game of Thrones' Love Story

Related Gallery