Creating Gracie Abrams' new album, The Secret of Us, almost burned down Taylor Swift's home.

Speaking to Billboard, 24-year-old Abrams says that while at Swift's New York City apartment "well past 6 a.m." upon completing their recording of "Us," a fire broke out in the kitchen when a candle fell over.

"She was such a legend -- I don't know how at this hour or in our state she knew what to do," Abrams recalls, noting that they had enjoyed dinner and drinks before the incident. "We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks."

The night was incredibly memorable for the two musicians as they also previewed each other's new music. Abrams, who is the daughter to filmmaker J.J. Abrams, says the two were singing and dancing "like theater kids" to Swift's tracks, including The Tortured Poets Department songs "But Daddy I Love Him and "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," which left Abrams in "disbelief."

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams are seen on Nov. 13, 2023 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

She says her and Swift's songwriting magic happened that night when they began listening to instrumentals created by The National's Aaron Dessner. "Something caught our ear at the same time very hard and fast. So we ran to the piano and started writing this song...I used to fantasize about that kind of a thing as a kid," Abrams explains.

Dessner enjoyed the collaborative process of making "Us," telling Billboard, "It was just really fun to watch the chemistry of Gracie and Taylor bouncing off each other, Gracie in total wonder and awe watching how Taylor records and produces her vocal performances and builds the world."

Earlier this month, Abrams announced her upcoming North American headlining tour for The Secret of Us will begin on Sept. 5 in Portland, Oregon. The 18-date tour will take Abrams to iconic venues such as Radio City Music Hall in New York City, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, among others. Special guest Role Model will provide direct support for the tour. This tour follows Abrams' 2023 headlining tour, The Good Riddance Tour, which sold out in under an hour.

Abrams also performed as Swift's opening act during the initial North American leg of her extensive Eras Tour last year. She will join Swift once again for the tour's concluding North American shows in November -- marking the tour's final dates.

Abrams' The Secret of Us will be released on Friday.

