Gracie Abrams is sharing some insight into Travis Kelce's surprise on-stage cameo during Taylor Swift's show at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on June 23. During a visit to SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up on Tuesday, Gracie opened up about her experience touring with the 34-year-old musician, and revealed that she got to speak with Taylor's Kansas City Chiefs tight end beau before he joined her onstage.

"Before we both went on, we were in the tent and he was like -- he went on right before I did like, I think two songs or something. He's like, 'I'll mess up so you look really good,'" Gracie, who also joined Taylor onstage that night to perform their song, "Us," recalled of the 34-year-old Travis' appearance.

Travis has devoted countless hours to watching Taylor's shows around the world, including Australia, Paris, Kansas City -- where it all started -- and, most recently, three consecutive shows in London and one in Dublin, Ireland. His on-stage cameo in London came during The Tortured Poets Department era as Taylor transitioned from a dress to a two-piece outfit thanks to her backup dancers. Travis -- wearing a black tuxedo and top hat to match Taylor's other dancers -- carried his girlfriend of roughly a year onstage and stood by as her two other dancers stripped her of the dress while he stood back and smiled.

Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce at Wembley Stadium - Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

On June 24, a person close to the couple shared with ET that Travis and the "So High School" singer have long been planning to get him up onstage for a performance and that the stars finally aligned over the weekend at Wembley Stadium.

The source told ET that while Travis' appearance was manicured to perfection -- including one sweet moment where he pretended to apply makeup to Taylor's face before she began singing "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" -- he only had a few hours to get it together.

The source added, "Travis only had one night of rehearsal, the evening before he performed onstage, and didn't miss a beat. Taylor was beaming from ear to ear as Travis took on the dapper role. The two are hoping he can make a cameo again in the future."

That Monday, Taylor took to Instagram to reflect on her three-show run and thanked the fans and friends -- some 240,000 in total over the weekend -- who came out to support and rock with her for the show.

"Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard," Taylor wrote. "Acoustic sections went OFF. I got to sing 'Castles Crumbling' with @yelyahwilliams for the first time - hadn't performed with her since 2011 and man my heart was just so full of love for her and our friendship. Then the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the first performance of our song 'us.'"

She also acknowledged her football star boyfriend's Eras Tour debut, shouting him out individually and tagging him in a photo dump.

"And I'm still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav's Eras Tour debut 🥰 Never going to forget these shows. Can't wait to do it 5 more times in August. Up next: Dublin!!" she wrote.

Travis Kelce smiles at Taylor Swift as she walks away from him on stage at the Eras Tour stop in London on June 23. - Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

In May, a source told ET that Travis and Taylor -- who began their love story last year -- have family and friends suspicious of an engagement.

"Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later," the source said. "They make a great match and there's no question about that."

As for Gracie, she is thrilled that she's able to be part of Taylor's Eras Tour.

"Every single person on the team, I just, you're like, 'Holy s**t. Hey.' Big hug. Tears, tears, tears. 'Miss you so much. See you again in the fall,' which is, the fact that we get to go back is so exciting and such a relief because I can't imagine that tour not existing," she told The Morning Mash Up hosts Nicole Ryan, Ryan Sampson and Stanley T.

The 24-year-old singer added, "When she said the other night at one of her shows, 'Oh, this tour will end in December.' I was like, 'Man.' I've never even considered the fact that that will happen. I'm so excited for everyone to get to hopefully rest and all that, but I'm gonna miss it like crazy."

When reflecting on the crop of big-name celebrities that Taylor has entertained throughout this tour, Gracie admitted that she has found herself star-struck, particularly when meeting The Beatles' Sir Paul McCartney.

"It's just a community of really supportive people," Gracie explained. "Truly, everyone, whether you're in the tent or in the top row in the stadium, it's like everyone is there because there is such deep joy and feeling associated with all of the music that she's put out over the past 18 years and it's like, I don't know. It's a really magical thing."

