Travis Kelce's Eras Tour debut marked a big milestone in his relationship with Taylor Swift. In the wake of Kelce's onstage cameo in London, a source tells ET that "it was so much fun for Taylor and Travis to be on stage together at her show."

"It was definitely a new, defining point in their relationship and they had a blast getting the chance to [share] a personal side of themselves with the world," the source says. "They are so happy with how everything turned out and loved seeing all the fan reactions."

Leading up to the epic surprise, the source says Swift and Kelce "had a great time practicing together behind the scenes and were so cute and sweet with each other."

"They are a naturally bonded pair," the source notes of the couple. "It was a very special experience for them and also hints at what their future might hold together."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce onstage during her Eras Tour. - Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Kelce's big moment came during Swift's June 23 stop of her Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium. Kelce, matching Swift's dancers in a tuxedo and top hat, carried his girlfriend onto the stage. He proceeded to watch the dancers strip Swift, fanning himself as a white, two-piece set was revealed.

Before exiting the stage and letting Swift belt out "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," Kelce adorably pretended to apply makeup to Swift's face as she pretended to be over the whole situation.

Afterwards, Swift wrote on Instagram that she was "still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav's Eras Tour debut," adding that she's "never going to forget these shows."

Shortly thereafter, a source told ET how the fan-favorite moment came to be.

"Taylor and Travis have recently discussed Travis making an appearance onstage at the Eras Tour, when timing was right, and they finally made it happen," the source said. "Travis was so excited to support Taylor onstage, and Taylor couldn't be happier to feature him, especially during such a fun, pivotal scene in the show."

"Travis only had one night of rehearsal, the evening before he performed onstage, and didn't miss a beat," the source added. "Taylor was beaming from ear to ear as Travis took on the dapper role. The two are hoping he can make a cameo again in the future."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce onstage during her Eras Tour. - Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Kelce discussed his public support for his girlfriend on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast, explaining, "You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I'm not here to hide anything," he said. "... That's my girl, that's my lady, I'm proud of that."

