Great Gifts Under $100 -- Ice Cream Makers, Puffer Jackets, Harry Potter and More

By Danica Creahan‍
Black Friday Deals Under $100
If you didn't get a chance to shop Black Friday deals or any of the swiftly selling out Cyber week sales, don't stress-- there's still plenty of time to score some great gifts on a budget. Whether you're looking for something for yourself or holiday shopping for a loved one, you can budget-friendly options for just about everything. To make it easy for you, ET has put together a list of some of the best gifts-- all under $100.

With the supply chain experiencing severe disruptions and shipping delays at the forefront of shopper’s minds, it’s not a bad idea to jump on that holiday shopping list as soon as possible. That way, when the holidays officially arrive, you’re not left worrying over when your packages will follow suit. 

From brands and retailers including Nordstrom, Casetify, Amazon, Target and more, shop makeup, clothing, jewelry, kitchen appliances, and home goods to find that perfect gift for everyone on your list (yourself included). 

And don’t forget to check out ET’s gift guides, with great gift ideas for every budget, including gifts under $30, $50 and $200 to make sure you’re getting the best deals possible this holiday season. Here are the best gifts under $100. 

Livy Ring Set Of 3
Livy Ring Set Of 3
Kendra Scott
Livy Ring Set Of 3
A versatile, stone studded set of three rings you can mix or match with your collection.
$88
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet comes in blue, pink and purple, and includes a year of Amazon Kids+, which features more than 20,000 apps, games, books, and more.  
$140$70
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
A good cast iron Dutch oven makes getting food on the table easy for cooks of all skill levels. 
$115$70
Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera
Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera
Amazon
Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera
It doesn't matter who you're doing your holiday shopping for -- this Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera is the perfect gift.
$100
Cinderella Mirror Case
Cinderella Mirror Case
Casetify
Cinderella Mirror Case
This Cinderella Mirror Case is available in a MagSafe compatible form, so you can use wireless charging and make sure your adorably-adorned phone doesn’t die before the clock strikes midnight. 
$50 AND UP
Instant Pot Star Wars™ Duo™ 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker, R2-D2
Instant Pot Star Wars™ Duo™ 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker, R2-D2
Amazon
Instant Pot Star Wars™ Duo™ 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker, R2-D2
The Instant Pot is one of the most in-demand kitchen appliances out there, but this one is made for Star Wars fans. 
$100
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Anker is known for inexpensive electronics. Not only are its noise cancelling headphones on sale, they also have more than 27,000 global reviews with an average of 4.5 stars. 
$60$52
GE Appliances Hand Immersion Blender
GE Appliances Hand Immersion Blender
Wayfair
GE Appliances Hand Immersion Blender
For a kitchen appliance, immersion blenders are inexpensive gifts for the cooks in your life -- and when they're on sale, there's no reason not to get one! 
$80$56
Cheeky Weekday Leisure candle
Cheeky Weekday Leisure candle
Nordstrom
Cheeky Weekday Leisure candle
You can light up this luxurious candle any day of the week. 
$48
Ariel Stickermania Case
Ariel Stickermania Case
Casetify
Ariel Stickermania Case
The Ariel Stickermania case is available as the Impact, Ultra Impact or Glitter case, and in a variety of colors. It sports a sticker-style design featuring Ariel and a few of her friends. 
$45 AND UP
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue
Walmart
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film with this magical gift. 
$60$48
Purrble calming companion toy
Purrble calming companion toy
Purrble via Amazon
Purrble calming companion toy
The Purrble is a calming toy powered by responsive technology to promote healthy emotional regulation. Your Purrble's heart races to express emotion, and by cuddling the toy you can turn your Purrble's racing heart into a calming purr, soothing your own nervous system in the process. 
$50
Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Ice Cream Maker
Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Ice Cream Maker
Amazon
Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Ice Cream Maker
This ice cream maker from Cuisinart eases the work that goes into making your favorite frozen desserts. 
$90
Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra
Umbra Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Amazon
Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra
This 3-opening wall frame will add a creative touch to any wall. It is the perfect present to proudly display pictures of the people you love.
$40$33
Frank Body Cacao Coffee Scrub
Frank Body Cacao Coffee Scrub
Frank Body via Amazon
Frank Body Cacao Coffee Scrub
Shower yourself in the aroma and luxurious feel of this exfoliating cacao coffee scrub.  
$18$16
Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard
Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard
Walmart
Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard
Glide into the future with a hoverboard for 66% off!
$199$88
Beats by Dre Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats by Dre Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Great for noise cancellation, these Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black.
$130$80
BLANKNYC No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants
No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants
Nordstrom
BLANKNYC No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants
Chic meets comfort with these faux leather pants from Nordstrom.
$98$59
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
Amazon
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
Treat your face to a relaxing sculpting massage with this jade roller and Gua Sha set.
$20$18
DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit
DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit
DAVIDsTEA
DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit
This tea sampler comes with a silky sleep mask, a holographic mug and three caffeine-free loose leaf blends, perfect for unwinding after a tough day. Don't worry if mom doesn't have a tea infuser, this kit also has 10 drawstring filter bags for maximum convenience.
$29$19
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Amazon
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge. 
$60$35
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Start your day in style with the limited-edition Jonathan Adler x Keurig collaboration.
$100$50
Amazon Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light
Amazon Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light - Black - Ad-Supported
Amazon
Amazon Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light
With the Kindle's long-lasting charge, easily take the books you're currently reading everywhere you go. The glare-free display reads like a physical book, even when reading outside in the sun.
$90
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
Amazon
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
This sponge makeup blender is made with designed with latex-free foam to evenly blend makeup for a smooth, flawless finish.
$18$14
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
Amazon
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
The Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask is formulated with activated charcoal and Jeju volcanic ash. This face mask is paraben free, dermatologist tested and cruelty-free.
$20$11
PowerXL grill air fryer combo
PowerXL grill air fryer combo
Target
PowerXL grill air fryer combo
Save counter space with this versatile gadget that can grill and air fry to your heart (and stomach’s) content. 
$190$100
OGHom clothes steamer
OGHom Steamer for Clothes
Amazon
OGHom clothes steamer
Stay wrinkle-free year round with this best-selling handheld clothing steamer.
$26
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones
Target
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
With its adjustable and comfortable design, up to 40 hours of battery life and Fast Fuel charging that revives headphones for three hours after just five minutes of charging, it’s hard to beat the Beats Solo 3 headphones with this Black Friday deal.
$200$100
Michael Kors Contrast Zip Short Logo Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors Contrast Zip Short Logo Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Michael Kors Contrast Zip Short Logo Puffer Jacket
This Michael Kors puffer jacket boasts a front zip closure, stand collar and removable hood.
$220$90
Steve Madden Tava over-the-knee boot
Steve Madden Tava over-the-knee boot
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Tava over-the-knee boot
It’s not too late to score a deal on one of winter’s most stylish staple pieces. These microsuede over-the-knee boots are timeless yet trendy, and will blend well with any wardrobe. 
$135$90
Hello Light Cooling Glow Highlighting Stick
It Cosmetics
It Cosmetics Hello Light cooling glow highlighting stick
IT Cosmetics
Hello Light Cooling Glow Highlighting Stick
It Cosmetics
Save big and shine bright with this highlighting stick from It Cosmetics. 
$28$20
Handheld car vacuum cleaner
Handheld car vacuum cleaner
Amazon
Handheld car vacuum cleaner
Clean those hard to reach crevices with this mini, lightweight vacuum that comes with three attachments-- a flathead, extendable, and brush nozzle-- to keep your vehicle spick and span. 
$45$40
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers
The holiday season is the prime time for wearing cozy slippers. Amazon's early Black Friday sales and pre-holiday discounts are in full effect, including these celeb-loved UGGs on sale for 40% off. 
$100 AND UP $60 AND UP
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Target
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Want to play some music, dim the lights or put on your favorite show? Just ask Google. The Nest Mini is compatible with thousands of smart devices including lights, thermostats and TVs. 
$50$25
Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
Shoppers can't get enough of this puffer jacket. And at this price, you might want to pick up more than one. 
$50$44

