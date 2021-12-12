If you didn't get a chance to shop Black Friday deals or Cyber week sales, don't stress -- there's some time to score great gifts on a budget. Whether you're looking for something for yourself or holiday shopping for a loved one, you can find budget-friendly options for just about everything. To make it easy for you, ET has put together a list of some of the best gifts-- all under $100.

With the supply chain experiencing severe disruptions and shipping delays at the forefront of shopper’s minds, it’s not a bad idea to jump on that holiday shopping list as soon as possible. That way, when the holidays officially arrive, you’re not left worrying over when your packages will follow suit.

From brands and retailers including Nordstrom, Casetify, Amazon, Target and more, shop makeup, clothing, jewelry, kitchen appliances, and home goods to find that perfect gift for everyone on your list (yourself included).

And don’t forget to check out ET’s gift guides, with great gift ideas for every budget, including gifts under $30, $50 and $200 to make sure you’re getting the best deals possible this holiday season. Here are the best gifts under $100.

Cinderella Mirror Case Casetify Cinderella Mirror Case This Cinderella Mirror Case is available in a MagSafe compatible form, so you can use wireless charging and make sure your adorably-adorned phone doesn’t die before the clock strikes midnight. $50 AND UP Buy Now

Ariel Stickermania Case Casetify Ariel Stickermania Case The Ariel Stickermania case is available as the Impact, Ultra Impact or Glitter case, and in a variety of colors. It sports a sticker-style design featuring Ariel and a few of her friends. $55 Buy Now

DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit DAVIDsTEA DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit This tea sampler comes with a silky sleep mask, a holographic mug and three caffeine-free loose leaf blends, perfect for unwinding after a tough day. Don't worry if mom doesn't have a tea infuser, this kit also has 10 drawstring filter bags for maximum convenience. $29 $19 Buy Now

Purrble calming companion toy Purrble via Amazon Purrble calming companion toy The Purrble is a calming toy powered by responsive technology to promote healthy emotional regulation. Your Purrble's heart races to express emotion, and by cuddling the toy you can turn your Purrble's racing heart into a calming purr, soothing your own nervous system in the process. $50 Buy Now

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones Target Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones With its adjustable and comfortable design, up to 40 hours of battery life and Fast Fuel charging that revives headphones for three hours after just five minutes of charging, it’s hard to beat the Beats Solo 3 headphones with this Black Friday deal. $200 $100 Buy Now

UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers Amazon UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers The holiday season is the prime time for wearing cozy slippers. Amazon's early Black Friday sales and pre-holiday discounts are in full effect, including these celeb-loved UGGs on sale for 40% off. $100 AND UP $60 AND UP Buy Now

Handheld car vacuum cleaner Amazon Handheld car vacuum cleaner Clean those hard to reach crevices with this mini, lightweight vacuum that comes with three attachments-- a flathead, extendable, and brush nozzle-- to keep your vehicle spick and span. $45 $40 Buy Now

