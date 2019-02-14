The best part of Valentine’s Day (besides spending it with someone you love) has to be checking out all the sweet and romantic messages your favorite celebs are sending each other!



And this year did not disappoint! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, the cutest couple from Down Under, displayed their love with a post that harkens back to one of the actress’ most famous roles.



“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return,” she captioned a photo of the two of them together at the 2019 Golden Globes, quoting her 2001 film, Moulin Rouge.

And this pair isn't alone in letting love ring on the romantic holiday. Black Shelton and Gwen Stefani, arguably the cutest couple in all of Tinseltown, also shared a post commemorating the special day.



The songstress posted a photo of her and Shelton, both giving the camera huge grins. She also showcased a treat she baked her country music fella -- a cookie cake which read, “Gwen loves Blake”!

Others are using Valentine’s Day to start a new tradition! Like Happy Death 2U star Jessica Rothe, who revealed in a post that she and her fiancé are engaged! She made the announcement with a sweet gif showcasing the adorable pair out in the snow, where she proudly displayed her engagement ring.



“Cat’s out of the bag!” she captioned the photos. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my brilliant, amazing, wonderful, how-did-I-get-so-lucky FIANCÉ and of course, most importantly, to Otis the pup.”

Check out the gallery below to explore the famous couples expressing their love all over Instagram!

