Blake Shelton is a style trendsetter -- at least when it comes to Gwen Stefani's son, Apollo.

The celebrated songstress was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, where her proud husband and her three kids all came out to show their support.

While sons Kingston, 17, and Zuma, 15, opted to dress to the nines in stylish suits for the special, high-profile occasion, 9-year-old Apollo took a page out of his step-dad's style book for his fancy attire.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer's young son donned a blue blazer over a white button-down which he paired with some dark denim jeans and a pair of brown cowboy boots.

The look was so similar to Shelton's own wardrobe for the occasion that it almost looked like Apollo was cosplaying as Shelton for the event.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Stefani -- who shares her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale -- rocked a shimmer silver ensemble, including a dress with a silver star-covered skirt and metallic silver boots.

Shelton, meanwhile, delivered an impassioned speech at the event praising his ladylove for her humanity and for her focus on being a present, caring mom.

"The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014," shared Shelton -- who tied the knot with Stefani in July 2021. "She wasn't like any other famous person that I had ever met before. She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn't roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which at the time worked like security because nobody was going near. It was chaos."

"It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world -- that was her number one job," Blake continued. "And now standing here almost 10 years later after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life. And I gotta tell you all, that's rare in this business."

Stefani spoke with ET's ET's Cassie DiLaura following the emotional ceremony, and explained how much Shelton's kind speech meant to her.

"He's usually a jokester, like, he's just gonna come out and ad-lib," Stefani shared. "[That] he had an actual speech, that alone was like, what? All the words today just meant everything to me."

She added of the Walk of Fame honor, "It's crazy. It makes you assess your life and go, 'Wow, how did how did this happen?' And it went so fast."

