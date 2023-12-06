Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Why She’s Never Seen 'Avengers: Endgame'

Gwyneth Paltrow has some catching up to do when it comes to the MCU films!

During a recent conversation at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, the 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress shared that she hasn't seen Avengers: Endgame -- which is the last Marvel film she appeared in.

"To be honest, I stopped watching them at some point. I've never seen Endgame," Paltrow revealed during a conversation via Deadline. "I can’t keep track of who’s what. But I probably should at some point."

In the Marvel universe, played Pepper Potts, the companion of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, A.K.A Iron Man. Paltrow appeared in all three Iron Man films, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The Goop founder admitted that starring in the films took some convincing and she only agreed because of the initial "indie" feel of the then-unknown Iron Man franchise.

"The first film we did was very different from the rest because the studio didn’t think it was going to be a big hit," she said during the chat. "They hired Jon Favreau to direct who was great. And they hired Robert Downey Jr., who was un-hireable at the time. His career was at a very low point."

She added, "We improvised almost every scene of that movie. We would write scenes in the morning in Jon’s trailer. It was like doing an independent film. Then the movie was such a huge hit that then we didn’t make them like that anymore."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Paltrow's latest statements about her time in the MCU come after she recently took to her Instagram Story to clarify why she's been missing from the more recent films. The short answer to the fan's question about her status in the films -- there's no Pepper Potts without Iron Man.

"We just stopped doing it because Iron Man died," she said. "And why do you need Pepper Potts without Iron Man?"

Fans shouldn't get too excited by the idea of either Iron Man or Pepper making a return -- after he made the ultimate sacrifice in the final Avengers film. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said that the world has seen the last of Tony Stark.

"We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again," Feige said. "We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way."

RELATED CONTENT: