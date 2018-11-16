Little Red Riding Gwyneth!

Gwyneth Paltrow was a blush dream on Thursday night at the Guggenheim International Gala Dinner made possible by Dior. The 46-year-old Goop founder looked stunning and managed to spark a serious winter trend on the red carpet at the event.

Paltrow donned a blush silky Dior dress, but it was the piece on top of the gown which really turned heads.

The newlywed star sported an ombre blush cape coat over her formal wear, proving that outerwear can be just as glamorous as a ball gown. Paltrow was radiant at the event, glowing, despite the dreary weather outside in New York City.

Getty Images

Getty Images

GC Images

The heavy snow kept many stars from getting to the event on time, and Paltrow was seen exiting her car as an umbrella was held over her glamorous look.

Model Karlie Kloss documented her challenging drive to the Guggenheim Museum on Instagram Stories, saying, "This is crazy. I’ve been in the car for an hour and 20 minutes and I’m still another 30 minutes away from the Guggenheim. I’m going to the Dior gala and this is crazy. Two hours to go from Soho!”

