Gypsy Rose Blanchard has returned to her roots… literally! The 32-year-old TV personality snapped a selfie sporting newly dyed brunette locks.

"Went back to my natural," she captioned the photo.

Though Gypsy is a natural brunette, she has been rocking a variety of hair colors since being released from prison, most recently a blonde look.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard at An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations on Controversies FYC Event held at The Lounge at Studio 10 on May 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images

Gypsy is noticeably wearing a gold "K" necklace in the photo, seemingly a nod to her ex-fiancé and current boyfriend, Ken Urker, whom she rekindled her romance with following her split from husband Ryan Anderson.

"I don't regret the relationship with Ryan, but I do regret getting married in prison so fast. Living with someone is so much different. Now in hindsight, I understand where [people] were coming from," Gypsy recently told ET.

The former couple are in the early stages of divorce, and Gypsy has reconnected with Ken in the meantime.

"Getting to that mindset, where I felt over the course of a couple of months, I felt more disconnected from Ryan emotionally. Ken and I have always remained friends even after our breakup in 2019," Gypsy told ET.

Ken Urker and Gypsy Rose Blanchard on Life After Lockup. - Lifetime/YouTube

Gypsy and Ken came face-to-face in late April, in a moment that was filmed for her post-prison Lifetime docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

Gypsy told ET that Ken will be relocating to Louisiana "very soon" but that due to the conditions of her parole, they won't be living together straight away.

"I have to be paroled to my family... we're not gonna live together... we'll visit each other, we'll see each other, we'll hang out, we'll date and do this the right way," she shared.

Gypsy went to prison for her involvement in the killing of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were convicted in 2016 for orchestrating the murder of Dee Dee, who had been manipulating her daughter's life and portraying her as terminally ill.

Gypsy Rose was released from prison in December 2023 after serving 85 percent of her sentence.

