Gypsy Rose Blanchard is navigating her post-prison relationships in the newly released trailer for her upcoming Lifetime docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

The clip starts with footage of Gypsy and her then-husband, Ryan Anderson, in the car together.

"Are you happy?" Gypsy asks Ryan.

"I'm very happy," he says.

"I just think that I would be happier somewhere else," Gypsy replies, tearfully.

"Call Ken. You're probably already talking to him anyway," Ryan says, referencing Gypsy's ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard kisses Ryan Anderson on Life After Lockup. - Lifetime/YouTube

Ken was clearly back in Gypsy's orbit as the newly released star explores post-prison life.

"He's trying to weasel his way back in because now Gypsy's out of prison," Ryan says of Ken.

Gypsy shares how she's enjoying life as a free woman, showing her tattoo and talking about consummating her marriage to Ryan.

"I am kind of rushing things and wanting to do everything all at once," she says, later adding, "We had sex. It wasn't protected." Gypsy smiles when asked if she's pregnant.

But the couple seem to be struggling as Gypsy tells her husband, "I don't want to be controlled."

She also shouts, "You're mad at me because I confided in someone."

Eventually she's heard saying, "I'm gonna want a divorce."

Gypsy is then filmed running to Ken and jumping into his arms as he spins her around.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker embrace on Life After Lockup. - Lifetime/YouTube

Gypsy and Ken connected while she was serving time for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, through a prison pen pal program. Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were convicted in 2016 for orchestrating the murder of Dee Dee, who had been manipulating her daughter's life, portraying her as terminally ill. She was released from prison in December 2023 after serving 85 percent of her sentence.

Gypsy and Ken got engaged in 2019, but the two split and she connected with Ryan — whom she married in 2022 -- while in prison.

The rekindled romance with Ken comes amid Gypsy's split from Ryan. ET previously reported that she filed for divorce from Ryan in early April, and shortly after, she asked a local court for a restraining order against her estranged husband.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shouts at Ryan Anderson on Life After Lockup. - Lifetime/YouTube

Earlier this month, Gypsy spoke with ET about what's next, saying, "I think that I'm entering into a new era in my life, definitely, having learned a lot about me over these last four months. I think that right now I'm just trying to move forward in my life and kind of showing who I am and discovering."

Gypsy also opened up to ET about her plans with Ryan, sharing that he was relocating amid their long distance relationship.

"He's actually going to be moving to Louisiana to be closer to me" Gypsy told ET.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup premieres June 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

