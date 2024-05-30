Gypsy Rose Blanchard is opening up about her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, and what the future holds with her ex-fiancé and current boyfriend, Ken Urker.

In an exclusive interview with ET’s Deidre Behar, Gypsy candidly discussed her regrets about her marriage to Ryan, her relationship with Ken, and her new Lifetime docuseries, Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Life After Lockup.

The new series, a follow-up to The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, offers an intimate look at Gypsy’s life post-incarceration, and the 32-year-old explained why she wanted to do it.

"Because honestly, you know, when I was in prison, The Prison Confessions was a way for me to share my story in a very exclusive way and what I was going through in prison with my parole hearing," Gypsy says. "I'm so tired of this prison version of myself... I'm tired of labels... I wanted to show people that I could be more than what I was labeled."

Gypsy's whirlwind marriage to Ryan, which took place while she was still in prison, has ended in regret. "I don't regret the relationship with Ryan, but I do regret getting married in prison so fast. Living with someone is so much different... now in hindsight, I understand where [people] were coming from," Gypsy reflects.

She revealed that the decision to end the marriage wasn't due to a single incident but rather a culmination of factors, despite media claims that trivial issues were to blame. "It wasn't anything like what the headlines were saying about a fridge and food... it was a bunch of things that all compiled together," she clarifies.

Currently, Gypsy and Ryan are in the early stages of their divorce. "We’re in the beginning stages, so it’s gonna be October because we have to wait the 180 days to have this process going," Gypsy notes, adding that they have not yet had their first court date.

In contrast to her rocky relationship with Ryan, Gypsy spoke warmly about rekindling her romance with Ken. "Getting to that mindset, where I felt over the course of a couple of months, I felt more disconnected from Ryan emotionally... Ken and I have always remained friends even after our breakup in 2019," Gypsy shares.

Despite Ryan's objections to her renewed relationship with Ken, Gypsy and Ken have found their way back to each other. "When my marriage was over... Ken and I were developing a reconnection," she says.

Gypsy described her current relationship with Ken as a journey toward happiness. "I've always loved you, you've always loved me... so let's just be happy," Gypsy recounts about a pivotal meeting with Ken in late April.

Although Ken isn't living in Louisiana yet, Gypsy confirmed that he would be relocating "very soon," but they won’t be living together immediately due to her parole conditions. "I have to be paroled to my family... we're not gonna live together... we'll visit each other, we'll see each other, we'll hang out, we'll date and do this the right way," she says.

Ken will also appear in the new docuseries, albeit with some initial reservations. "I've been doing this for so long and I have a comfortability in front of the cameras whereas he doesn't," Gypsy notes.

But despite Ken's initial shyness, she believes their on-screen chemistry will resonate with viewers. "Our energy on camera is just like you can see the connection, you can see the love, it's very obvious," she shares.

Responding to critics who questioned why she married Ryan if she felt Ken was her soulmate, Gypsy explained that their lives had taken different paths. "Back in 2019, he ended the relationship... and I was on mine. Ryan was my partner at the time. Ken and I were just on two separate paths at that time, and our paths just happen to now reconnect," she says.

As Gypsy embarks on this new chapter of her life, she remains optimistic about her future and her evolving relationships. "Everything's going really good with us," she affirms about her relationship with Ken, eager to share her journey with the world in her new series.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Life After Lockup debuts June 3 on Lifetime.

