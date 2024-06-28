Gypsy Rose Blanchard is opening up on a new platform. The 32-year-old formerly incarcerated personality has launched her own YouTube channel and kicked things off with a fan Q&A video.

When asked about the first thing she did after being freed from prison that made her the happiest, Gypsy Rose admitted that it was her decision to divorce her husband, Ryan Anderson.

"I filed for divorce and I followed my heart to true love," she said, referencing her current relationship with her former fiancé, Ken Urker. "I felt like I made that choice as a free woman. I made that choice as an independent woman, and I think everyone should follow their heart."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker on 'Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.' - Lifetime/YouTube

She added, "Life is too dang short to be sad or feel trapped by anything in your life. I was in a marriage that I wasn't happy with, and I knew that my heart was elsewhere. And so I followed that."

Gypsy Rose called this time "the happiest" she's "ever been," adding, "I'm not ashamed of that."

She also referenced her boyfriend's dog Parker when asked if she has any pets.

"We kind of, we share Parker. Parker's not mine, but since I'm dating him, I'm the girlfriend, so I'm taking on that mommy role to Parker," she noted.

Gypsy Rose previously opened up to ET about her regrets surrounding her marriage to her ex Ryan.

"I don't regret the relationship with Ryan, but I do regret getting married in prison so fast. Living with someone is so much different... now in hindsight, I understand where [people] were coming from," Gypsy said in May.

She revealed that the decision to end the marriage wasn't due to a single incident but rather a culmination of factors, despite claims that trivial issues were to blame. "It wasn't anything like what the headlines were saying about a fridge and food... it was a bunch of things that all compiled together," she clarified.

She and Ken split in 2019, but Gypsy Rose told ET that the pair "remained friends" even after they broke up.

Ken recently relocated to Louisiana to be near Gypsy Rose while she is on parole.

Gypsy Rose went to prison for her involvement in the killing of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were convicted in 2016 for orchestrating the murder of Dee Dee, who had been manipulating her daughter's life and portraying her as terminally ill.

She was released from prison in December 2023 after serving 85 percent of her sentence.

ET spoke with Gypsy Rose's ex, Ryan, about their split, who said he was "blindsided" by the turn of events.

"It was like, 'I'm going to stay with my parents for the weekend,' and then it's, 'I'm never coming back.' It was just shocking how fast it went from this to that to now 'I'm with Ken and in love with him. He's my soulmate and you were just married to me a week ago,'" Ryan told ET earlier this month. "It's hard to process as her husband -- we're in the middle of divorce proceedings and everything so I can't say too much, but I am blindsided by how fast it transpired."

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: