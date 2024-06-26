Gypsy Rose Blanchard is all in with Ken Urker.

The 32-year-old shared a photo montage to Instagram and TikTok, showing off cute moments between the two. The collage included snapshots of Blanchard and Urker sharing a kiss outside and enjoying themselves at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in April.

Blanchard captioned the Instagram post with a "❤️", while on TikTok, she paired the collection with Kelsey Hart's song, "Life With You."

According to People, Urker moved to New Orleans on Monday to be closer to Blanchard.

Blanchard and Urker have a history together. They dated for two years between 2017 and 2019. The couple was first seen reconnecting in April, enjoying lunch together, and even getting matching tattoos.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker - Lifetime/YouTube

Their reunion follows Blanchard's announcement in March of her separation from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson. Blanchard officially filed for divorce in April.

Gypsy has been in the zeitgeist after going to prison for her involvement in the killing of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were convicted in 2016 for orchestrating the murder of Dee Dee, who had been manipulating her daughter's life, portraying her as terminally ill. Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison. She was released in December 2023 after serving 85 percent of her sentence.

In the months following her release, Gypsy documented her life, which fans can see in the upcoming Lifetime docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which follows her marriage and divorce from Ryan.

'Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up' - Lifetime

While Gypsy previously told ET that inviting cameras back into her life was her way of showing viewers with preconceived notions "who I am," Ryan was more cautious of their presence in their lives.

"She wanted to do it, so it was one of those [situations] where, me being her husband, I had to go with it," he told ET. But "in hindsight," Ryan said he would probably have wanted to begin their lives as husband and wife without the cameras.

"It put a strain on us," he admitted.

Although Ryan can't "pinpoint anything specific" about what led to the couple's separation, he told ET that there's "no doubt" that filming "stressed us both out."

As such, Ryan laughed when told about the various theories that have been posed about his split from Gypsy on social media.

"That's ridiculous," Ryan said of the rumor that food hoarding led to their breakup. When told about the theory that he reminded Gypsy of her mother, Ryan balks at the very idea.

When ET recently spoke with Gypsy, the new reality star said she has no regrets about getting into a relationship with Ryan, but did regret how quickly they got married.

"I don't regret the relationship with Ryan, but I do regret getting married in prison so fast. Living with someone is so much different... now in hindsight, I understand where [people] were coming from," Gypsy reflected.

She revealed that the decision to end the marriage wasn't due to a single incident but rather a culmination of factors, despite media claims that trivial issues were to blame. "It wasn't anything like what the headlines were saying about a fridge and food... it was a bunch of things that all compiled together," she clarified.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard kisses Ryan Anderson - Lifetime/YouTube

In contrast to her rocky relationship with Ryan, Gypsy spoke warmly about rekindling her romance with Ken.

"Getting to that mindset, where I felt over the course of a couple of months, I felt more disconnected from Ryan emotionally... Ken and I have always remained friends even after our breakup in 2019," Gypsy shared.

Gypsy described her current relationship as a journey toward happiness. "I've always loved you, you've always loved me... so let's just be happy," Gypsy recounted about a pivotal meeting with Ken in late April.

Although Ken wasn’t living in Louisiana at the time, Gypsy confirmed that he would be relocating "very soon," but said they would not be living together immediately due to her parole conditions. "I have to be paroled to my family... we're not gonna live together... we'll visit each other, we'll see each other, we'll hang out, we'll date and do this the right way," she said.

Responding to critics who questioned why she married Ryan if she felt Ken was her soulmate, Gypsy explained that their lives had taken different paths. "Back in 2019, he ended the relationship... and I was on [my own journey]. Ryan was my partner at the time. Ken and I were just on two separate paths at that time, and our paths just happen to now reconnect," she said.

As Gypsy embarks on this new chapter of her life, she remains optimistic about her future and her evolving relationships. Adding of her romance with Ken, "Everything's going really good with us."

