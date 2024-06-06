Ryan Anderson is still processing the whirlwind of his marriage to Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

"I'm still trying to figure out what transpired, like, it happened two months ago," the 38-year-old teacher told ET's Deidre Behar in an exclusive sit-down interview this week. "We were married and now it's like, I haven't seen her."

The couple's marriage and subsequent spilt is currently playing out in the new Lifetime limited docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, which follows the controversial public figure as she adjusts to life in the real world after serving seven years in prison for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Blanchard and Anderson tied the knot while she was incarcerated in July 2022, and moved in together as husband and wife following her December 2023 release. By March 2024, she had announced the couple's separation.

"We had a disagreement and then she left and I haven't seen her since," Anderson recalled of the events leading up to the split, adding that he's "still processing" and didn't want to share what the couple fought about. "We're married one minute, and the next she's gone."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson announced their separation just 4 months after she was released from prison. - ET

Adding to Anderson's confusion, he said, is the fact that Blanchard was also quick to reunite and rekindle a relationship with her ex, Ken Urker, following their separation. Blanchard and Urker met through a prison pen pal program and got engaged in 2019. Following their split, Blanchard and Anderson connected and eventually married.

"I'm blindsided by how fast the process went," he shared. "I am blindsided about how fast it was like, 'I'm going to stay with my parents for the weekend,' and then it's, 'I'm never coming back'... to now, 'I'm with Ken and in love with him. He's my soulmate and you were just married to me a week ago.'"

During his interview with ET, Anderson wavered when asked about the future of his relationship with Blanchard. He revealed that the estranged pair have stayed in touch since their split. "Nothing like all night on the phone talking," he clarified, "but I mean, we still communicate."

He also shared that he was confused when Blanchard DMed him recently to show off her new look -- after having cosmetic surgery and changing her hair by doing a big chop and adding highlights.

"I question that to this day... It makes you wonder, you know?" he admitted. "With Gypsy, [you] always get mixed messages."

However, he said he has no desire to talk things out with Urker, adding that he believes "in hindsight" that Blanchard was "possibly" talking to her ex while telling Anderson that she wasn't.

"He doesn't want to see me," Anderson said of Urker. "He doesn't want to catch me in public, that's all I'm saying."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and ex Ken Urker are seen reuniting on her 'Life After Lockup' docuseries. - Lifetime/YouTube

The teacher had "no comment," when asked what he'd tell Urker if he watches his ET interview. However, he had some terse words for his ex.

"She knows what happened," he stated. "She knows the truth."

Amid some hard feelings, however, Anderson insisted that, when it came to the breakdown of his relationship with Blanchard, "love was never our issue."

"The love me and Gypsy have for each other never went away," he continued. "We still care about each other, we still have love for each other, just things got in the way. Life happens, you know? She's trying to figure out who she is and a lot of stuff is happening."

"I just question things to this day," he added. "When me and Gypsy speak, I'm gonna still have my moments where I'm like, maybe, but you never know."

Despite the love that remains, Anderson no longer wears his wedding ring, and got candid with ET about the moments that took a serious emotional toll on him.

"There's so much damage as been done, you know?" he shared. "The matching tattoos broke my heart -- that killed me, and that's one of those things that was very permanent. It's one of those things you can't take back."

Shortly after her divorce filing, Blanchard and Urker were spotted spending time with each other, and even appeared together in a TikTok live where they showed off "fresh" matching tattoos.

And while Anderson is "still processing" everything that's happened, he said he's gaining more clarity.

"I see changes that have happened. She's definitely not the girl that I fell in love with," he said of his ex. "I still covet that girl that I fell in love with, and I wish she was there."

As for whether Life After Lockup viewers will get to see the truth of what really went down between the former couple, Anderson seemed cautious to be optimistic.

"You'll get to piece a lot of it together through the documentary," he admitted. "There's still gonna be a lot of online questions from people, 'cause I'm still questioning things [myself]."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Life After Lockup airs Mondays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on Lifetime.

